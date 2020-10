Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Alex Palmer ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tim Eyoma ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lewis Montsma ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Walsh ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tayo Edun ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Jones ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Liam Bridcutt ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor McGrandles ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Anderson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brennan Johnson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jorge Grant ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Hopper ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Wilson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephen Ward ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jon Nolan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Lankester ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Oliver Hawkins ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Keanan Bennetts

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Lincoln City v Ipswich Town Match Reports Dowson added 17:08 - Oct 24



It’s all well and good trying to keep the ball but you need to create something as opposed to staying in your half. It was clear that Lambert came for a draw and paid the price. 0



timleatham added 17:22 - Oct 24



How frustrating!! Had loads of the ball and played it about nicely however not enough threat in the final third. We did not deserve to lose and I thought we were the better team in the second half. Hawkins gets my MOM with Bishop not far off. Nsiala had so much of the ball and to be fair did not play badly until giving away the needless penalty. As ever he is prone to making a serious blunder and to do so two matches on the trot, he has to have a break from the first team now and lets see how Wolfenden does or McGuiness. 2



Stourbridgeblue added 18:18 - Oct 24



Played some excellent stuff at times but definitely rode our luck. Penalty was "umpires call", could see why it was given but another day might have got away with it. 0



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 19:27 - Oct 24



Well, I'm going to need to look at the "penalty"again because at the time it looked like an awful decision. Didn't deserve to win, but didn't deserve to lose either. No-one (ITFC) played badly for me, but no-one shone either. Some good spells but no goal threat. We move on... 0



Pilgrimblue added 20:56 - Oct 24



PlL needs to understand that zero shots equals zero goals. Neither Chambers nor Ward sent over enough crosses for Hawkins to open his account.

Chambers must move inside and give Ward a chance at RB with Woolfy returning asap. Not bothered about Nolan as thought Lancaster was great so maybe McGavin could fill the void and get back to 442 as Hawkins is too isolated. 0



Pilgrimblue added 20:59 - Oct 24



Sorry I meant Wilson at RB not War. 0