Your Ipswich Town v Sunderland Match Reports philpott2 added 21:55 - Jan 26



Well Jackson completely screwed everybody's evening up, and probably gave Lambert a stay of execution.

Dozzell in particular was hopeless, I'm sorry but I don't see the hype around him, a little boy in a man's world! and Ward was very poor too.

Thomas worked hard, Woolfie and McG were OK. Edwards an OK first half but disappeared. Holy was pretty sharp, alert and did a sweeper type role fairly effectively.

Poor, as always. Embarrassing.... 2



PositivelyPortman added 22:01 - Jan 26



Should have sold Dozzer when we had the chance - and he wasn’t the worse player.

It’s just that he never seems to live up to the hype, and he’s hardly a kid now. 4



DifferentGravy added 22:08 - Jan 26



Players put a shift in



I dont think Dozzell is hopeless....but hes not a defensive midfielder...too many fouls and bookings. If his best attribute is passing then he should be further forward. Players seem uncomfortable with tactics/formation.



Please......Lambert out and someone who can put players in a correct formation and get the most out of them 2



Buryblue78 added 22:09 - Jan 26



Jackson let everyone (who wanted us to win) down

Get rid

The rest could not be faulted for effort

Particularly in defensive and middle third we looked good

Still virtually no goal threat and that is worrying

Sears and Drinan both need a partner and without Norwood there's not much help



1



shakytown added 22:31 - Jan 26



pathetic -1



Buryblue78 added 22:32 - Jan 26



0



