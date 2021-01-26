Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 0 v 1 Sunderland
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 26th January 2021 Kick-off 19:45

Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes.

Tomas Holy
Luke Chambers
Luke Woolfenden
Mark McGuinness
Stephen Ward
Flynn Downes
Andre Dozzell
Jon Nolan
Luke Thomas
Gwion Edwards
Kayden Jackson
Teddy Bishop
Freddie Sears
Aaron Drinan
Myles Kenlock
Lee Burge
Max Power
Jordan Willis
Bailey Wright
Callum McFadzean
Carl Winchester
Grant Leadbitter
Josh Scowen
Aidan O'Brien
Charlie Wyke
Aiden McGeady
Lynden Gooch
Luke O'Nien
Dion Sanderson
Elliot Embleton

Referee 
Match Rating 


Your Ipswich Town v Sunderland Match Reports

philpott2 added 21:55 - Jan 26

Well Jackson completely screwed everybody's evening up, and probably gave Lambert a stay of execution.
Dozzell in particular was hopeless, I'm sorry but I don't see the hype around him, a little boy in a man's world! and Ward was very poor too.
Thomas worked hard, Woolfie and McG were OK. Edwards an OK first half but disappeared. Holy was pretty sharp, alert and did a sweeper type role fairly effectively.
Poor, as always. Embarrassing....
2


PositivelyPortman added 22:01 - Jan 26

Should have sold Dozzer when we had the chance - and he wasn’t the worse player.
It’s just that he never seems to live up to the hype, and he’s hardly a kid now.
4


DifferentGravy added 22:08 - Jan 26

Players put a shift in

I dont think Dozzell is hopeless....but hes not a defensive midfielder...too many fouls and bookings. If his best attribute is passing then he should be further forward. Players seem uncomfortable with tactics/formation.

Please......Lambert out and someone who can put players in a correct formation and get the most out of them
2


Buryblue78 added 22:09 - Jan 26

Jackson let everyone (who wanted us to win) down
Get rid
The rest could not be faulted for effort
Particularly in defensive and middle third we looked good
Still virtually no goal threat and that is worrying
Sears and Drinan both need a partner and without Norwood there's not much help

1


shakytown added 22:31 - Jan 26

pathetic
-1


Buryblue78 added 22:32 - Jan 26

Jackson let everyone (who wanted us to win) down
Get rid
The rest could not be faulted for effort
Particularly in defensive and middle third we looked good
Still virtually no goal threat and that is worrying
Sears and Drinan both need a partner and without Norwood there's not much help

0


About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021