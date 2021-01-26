By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
Ipswich Town 0
v
1 Sunderland
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 26th January 2021 Kick-off 19:45
Your Ipswich Town v Sunderland Match Reports
philpott2
added 21:55 - Jan 26
Well Jackson completely screwed everybody's evening up, and probably gave Lambert a stay of execution.
Dozzell in particular was hopeless, I'm sorry but I don't see the hype around him, a little boy in a man's world! and Ward was very poor too.
Thomas worked hard, Woolfie and McG were OK. Edwards an OK first half but disappeared. Holy was pretty sharp, alert and did a sweeper type role fairly effectively.
Poor, as always. Embarrassing....
2
PositivelyPortman
added 22:01 - Jan 26
Should have sold Dozzer when we had the chance - and he wasn’t the worse player.
It’s just that he never seems to live up to the hype, and he’s hardly a kid now.
4
DifferentGravy
added 22:08 - Jan 26
Players put a shift in
I dont think Dozzell is hopeless....but hes not a defensive midfielder...too many fouls and bookings. If his best attribute is passing then he should be further forward. Players seem uncomfortable with tactics/formation.
Please......Lambert out and someone who can put players in a correct formation and get the most out of them
2
Buryblue78
added 22:09 - Jan 26
Jackson let everyone (who wanted us to win) down
Get rid
The rest could not be faulted for effort
Particularly in defensive and middle third we looked good
Still virtually no goal threat and that is worrying
Sears and Drinan both need a partner and without Norwood there's not much help
1
shakytown
added 22:31 - Jan 26
pathetic
-1
0
