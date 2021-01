Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Ben Garratt ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 John Brayford ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Hayden Carter ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 John O'Toole ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Owen Gallacher ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lucas Akins ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ciaran Gilligan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Powell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Charles Vernam ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kane Hemmings ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Michael Bostwick ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Parker ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Indiana Vassilev ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sean Clare ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mark McGuinness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephen Ward ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Flynn Downes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alan Judge ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Sears ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Drinan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Oliver Hawkins

Your Burton Albion v Ipswich Town Match Reports Stourbridgeblue added 17:07 - Jan 16



Town doing the ugly side of things right for a change. 0



Buryblue78 added 17:09 - Jan 16



Poor game which we just about shaded

I don't think we actually created a genuine chance against bottom club

Big deflection created our goal

Still a win is a win

Much better attitude than last week

Pleasing clean sheet for our back four and keeper

Also minutes into the legs of some returning players 0



chopra777 added 17:11 - Jan 16



A paint drying exercise. No real quality today. Sorry a non event. But a narrow win for the Town. 0



timleatham added 17:29 - Jan 16



What an poor game with defences on top and Town resorting to a lot of long balls. A much needed win and with so many Town players coming back from injury it was probably not too surprising that scoring chances were at a premium! I still don’t like the 433 formation that Lambert insists on playing. Toto and McGuinness both put in really strong dominant displays and Holy’s kicking and distribution is in my view better than Cornell. Chambers first half last ditch block definitely saved a goal. My MOM has to go to McGuiness. Great to see him score and he defended really solidly. We will need to play much better though to get anything out of our next two games. 0