Your Ipswich Town v Burton Albion Match Reports Buryblue78 added 21:57 - Dec 15



Very poor game between two very poor sides

61% of the ball and 8-1 shots on target looks good but stats don't tell how very average we are

How we're 5th is a mystery to me but i'll take it

Don't expect much Saturday to be honest 1



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 22:05 - Dec 15



Poor game, but a win's a win. Good ref for once. Didn't fall for play acting, and as a result there wasn't too much of same. Peterboro will be a different story. Just how, we shall see... 1



Buryblue78 added 22:11 - Dec 15



Don't expect much Saturday to be honest 0



Pilgrimblue added 22:26 - Dec 15



Apart from his yellow card thought that Dobra showed the sort of determination and skill that we need more of.

Good to see Huws competing so hope that he gets more chances as we need more strength in the midfield.

Still think 442 would suit us better. 0



StowTractorBoy added 22:28 - Dec 15



As others have said and will say a win is a win which was vital tonight. The players gave there all and whilst it was not always pretty we ground out a result. I know there are many Lambert knockers but would you really expect us to be 5th with the players available at the moment ? If we can hang in there until the established players return you never know what could happen. I would have taken a win under any circumstances tonight and we got it. Saturday will be a bigger hurdle but we live in hope. 0