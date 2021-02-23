Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Matt Ingram ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Emmanuel ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Reece Burke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jacob Greaves ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Callum Elder ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Honeyman ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Greg Docherty ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dan Crowley ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gavin Whyte ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mallik Wilks ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Keane Lewis-Potter ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Scott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alfie Jones ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Magennis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Wilson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Myles Kenlock ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Keanan Bennetts ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Troy Parrott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alan Judge ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Drinan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Harrop

Your Hull City v Ipswich Town Match Reports Sindre94 added 21:02 - Feb 23



Toto perfect and Kenlock really good. First time I’ve ever said that sentence. Proud of the boys today! 4



Tractorboy58 added 21:09 - Feb 23



well done

2



Facefacts added 21:13 - Feb 23



Well we looked like the top of the league team. The No. 7 for them did a Forestieri on Toto to get him booked. One chance they had when the guy beat Chambers and ran into the space behind. Apart from that, we toto-ally bossed them. Great defending, hard working performance. Even Nors' first touch seems to be improving. Keep it going. In the next game Matheson and Downes should replace Chambers and Bishop, with Doz further forward. This was the performance of the season so far and shows we have the character, drive, steel and quality to get promoted out of this league. More of the same, please. -1



DerryfromBury added 21:15 - Feb 23



Kenlock excelent performance once again. Turning in to a real asset.

3



chopra777 added 21:15 - Feb 23



Coming into this match. we all believed the outcome was written in stone. But we somehow whethered a storm kept our nerve and ground out a victory. We might have scored another goal. But overall Lambert has earned a few brownie points. 2



Robert_Garrett added 21:16 - Feb 23



Not a sound shot from the opposition. My brother in Beverley is gutted. Looking forward to the summer spending spree with the US investment. 1



Paddy39 added 21:16 - Feb 23



Town easily best display of the season. Well done Toto, Kenlock, Norwood, although the whole team were excellent. 2



Pilgrimblue added 21:24 - Feb 23



Great result but that's how its done. Kenlock MoM 2



pennblue added 21:35 - Feb 23



Top top away performance. Total commitment from every one of them. They all ran their socks off, they all were 1st to the ball. They wanted it more than Hull.



Keep that desire and intensity up, and no-one will want to play us. 2



prebbs007 added 21:46 - Feb 23



Players putting in the effort required for the new manager - hopefully 0



