Hull City 0 v 1 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 23rd February 2021 Kick-off 19:00

Matt Ingram
Josh Emmanuel
Reece Burke
Jacob Greaves
Callum Elder
George Honeyman
Greg Docherty
Dan Crowley
Gavin Whyte
Mallik Wilks
Keane Lewis-Potter
James Scott
Alfie Jones
Josh Magennis
Tomas Holy
Luke Chambers
Aristote Nsiala
James Wilson
Myles Kenlock
Teddy Bishop
Andre Dozzell
Keanan Bennetts
Troy Parrott
Alan Judge
James Norwood
Gwion Edwards
Aaron Drinan
Josh Harrop

Referee 
Match Rating 


Your Hull City v Ipswich Town Match Reports

Sindre94 added 21:02 - Feb 23

Toto perfect and Kenlock really good. First time I’ve ever said that sentence. Proud of the boys today!
4


Tractorboy58 added 21:09 - Feb 23

well done
2


Facefacts added 21:13 - Feb 23

Well we looked like the top of the league team. The No. 7 for them did a Forestieri on Toto to get him booked. One chance they had when the guy beat Chambers and ran into the space behind. Apart from that, we toto-ally bossed them. Great defending, hard working performance. Even Nors' first touch seems to be improving. Keep it going. In the next game Matheson and Downes should replace Chambers and Bishop, with Doz further forward. This was the performance of the season so far and shows we have the character, drive, steel and quality to get promoted out of this league. More of the same, please.
-1


DerryfromBury added 21:15 - Feb 23

Kenlock excelent performance once again. Turning in to a real asset.
3


chopra777 added 21:15 - Feb 23

Coming into this match. we all believed the outcome was written in stone. But we somehow whethered a storm kept our nerve and ground out a victory. We might have scored another goal. But overall Lambert has earned a few brownie points.
2


Robert_Garrett added 21:16 - Feb 23

Not a sound shot from the opposition. My brother in Beverley is gutted. Looking forward to the summer spending spree with the US investment.
1


Paddy39 added 21:16 - Feb 23

Town easily best display of the season. Well done Toto, Kenlock, Norwood, although the whole team were excellent.
2


Pilgrimblue added 21:24 - Feb 23

Great result but that's how its done. Kenlock MoM
2


pennblue added 21:35 - Feb 23

Top top away performance. Total commitment from every one of them. They all ran their socks off, they all were 1st to the ball. They wanted it more than Hull.

Keep that desire and intensity up, and no-one will want to play us.
2


prebbs007 added 21:46 - Feb 23

Players putting in the effort required for the new manager - hopefully
0


