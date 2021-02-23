By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
Hull City 0
v
1 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 23rd February 2021 Kick-off 19:00
Preview
Selector
Predictions
Ground
Report
Ratings
Reaction
Table
H2H
Gallery
Rate Players
Display Ratings
Season Summary
My Ratings
Voting is
OPEN
. Click
here
to submit your votes.
Your Hull City v Ipswich Town Match Reports
Sindre94
added 21:02 - Feb 23
Toto perfect and Kenlock really good. First time I’ve ever said that sentence. Proud of the boys today!
4
Tractorboy58
added 21:09 - Feb 23
well done
2
Facefacts
added 21:13 - Feb 23
Well we looked like the top of the league team. The No. 7 for them did a Forestieri on Toto to get him booked. One chance they had when the guy beat Chambers and ran into the space behind. Apart from that, we toto-ally bossed them. Great defending, hard working performance. Even Nors' first touch seems to be improving. Keep it going. In the next game Matheson and Downes should replace Chambers and Bishop, with Doz further forward. This was the performance of the season so far and shows we have the character, drive, steel and quality to get promoted out of this league. More of the same, please.
-1
DerryfromBury
added 21:15 - Feb 23
Kenlock excelent performance once again. Turning in to a real asset.
3
chopra777
added 21:15 - Feb 23
Coming into this match. we all believed the outcome was written in stone. But we somehow whethered a storm kept our nerve and ground out a victory. We might have scored another goal. But overall Lambert has earned a few brownie points.
2
Robert_Garrett
added 21:16 - Feb 23
Not a sound shot from the opposition. My brother in Beverley is gutted. Looking forward to the summer spending spree with the US investment.
1
Paddy39
added 21:16 - Feb 23
Town easily best display of the season. Well done Toto, Kenlock, Norwood, although the whole team were excellent.
2
Pilgrimblue
added 21:24 - Feb 23
Great result but that's how its done. Kenlock MoM
2
pennblue
added 21:35 - Feb 23
Top top away performance. Total commitment from every one of them. They all ran their socks off, they all were 1st to the ball. They wanted it more than Hull.
Keep that desire and intensity up, and no-one will want to play us.
2
prebbs007
added 21:46 - Feb 23
Players putting in the effort required for the new manager - hopefully
0
