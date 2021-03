Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Jack Bonham ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Robbie Cundy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Tucker ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Connor Ogilvie ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stuart O'Keefe ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Dempsey ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jordan Graham ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Olly Lee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Thomas O'Connor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Vadaine Oliver ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Robbie McKenzie ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 John Akinde ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alex MacDonald ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Wilson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Myles Kenlock ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Keanan Bennetts ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Troy Parrott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Harrop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Sears ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Flynn Downes

Your Gillingham v Ipswich Town Match Reports nolanfanips added 15:10 - Mar 6



Normal service is resumed. Lack of any quality from anyone. 3



PositivelyPortman added 15:10 - Mar 6



What a disgraceful performance, barely any player showed Cook any desire whatsoever.

Any other profession, and they’d all be sacked.

Sears and Dozzer need to be put on gardening leave. 3



Nthsuffolkblue added 15:11 - Mar 6



They were better than us in every department. A lot for Cook to work on. 1



alexharban added 15:17 - Mar 6



Woeful. 1



grinch added 15:46 - Mar 6



Thats was appalling only holy Chambers Wilson and Norwood were OK Cook gets a 2 as his subs were ineffective in fact sears played for Gillingham 1



timleatham added 16:19 - Mar 6



We struggled to cope with Gillingham’s long ball tactics and constant hustle and bustle. We definitely missed Judge. Having got back into the game with Chambers well taken header it was really disappointing that Sears gifted them the ball and they broke and scored. Their third goal was clinical and well taken. Bennetts put in a really disappointing performance and I would start with Edwards next match. Our midfield made little impact. Gills played well and Town were poor. Struggling to pick a MOM, Probably would give it to Chambers. Role on the next game! 0