By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
cookies
and to abide by our
Terms and Conditions
.
We in turn value your personal details in accordance with our
Privacy Policy
.
Please
log in
or
register
. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Home
News
Forum
Interactive
Prediction League
Chat
Team Selector
League Calculator
Ground Guide
Questionnaire
TWTD on Twitter
TWTD on Facebook
Multimedia
Highlights
Ipswich Town
Championship
League One
League Two
Podcasts
Ipswich Town
Life's a Pitch
Blue Monday
Ipswich Fanzone
Naked Football Show
General Football
Blogs
Polls
Fixtures
Stats
Squad
Tables
Club
ITFC.co.uk
ITFC Club Shop
ITFC Tickets
ITFC Supporters' Club
Live Scores
Betting
Shop
Classifieds
Ipswich Autographs
Ipswich Programmes
Ipswich Shirts
Ipswich Scarves
Toffs Retro Shirts
Tickets
Ipswich Regent
Ipswich Corn Exchange
Ipswich Town 1
v
0 Plymouth Argyle
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 13th March 2021 Kick-off 15:00
Preview
Selector
Predictions
Ground
Report
Ratings
Reaction
Table
H2H
Gallery
Rate Players
Display Ratings
Season Summary
My Ratings
Voting is
OPEN
. Click
here
to submit your votes.
Tomas
Holy
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Luke
Chambers
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Aristote
Nsiala
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
James
Wilson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Myles
Kenlock
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Flynn
Downes
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Andre
Dozzell
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Gwion
Edwards
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Troy
Parrott
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Alan
Judge
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Kayden
Jackson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Cole
Skuse
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jack
Lankester
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Teddy
Bishop
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Keanan
Bennetts
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Aaron
Drinan
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Michael
Cooper
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Will
Aimson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jerome
Opoku
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Kelland
Watts
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Joe
Edwards
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Lewis
MacLeod
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Conor
Grant
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Adam
Lewis
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Panutche
Camara
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Danny
Mayor
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Niall
Ennis
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Ryan
Hardie
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Ben
Reeves
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Byron
Moore
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Luke
Jephcott
Referee
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Match Rating
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Your Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle Match Reports
NormEmerges
added 17:04 - Mar 13
We started like a train, Plymouth were awful, but we gradually lost our way and by the end were hanging on. The problem remains our lack of penetration, although Jackson missed a one-on-one with the keeper, and then Judge blazed high and wide when unchallenged near the penalty spot. At least we still look defensively solid. Still much for Cook to work on.
0
Stourbridgeblue
added 17:04 - Mar 13
Made hard work of that but we look capable of seeing games out now
-1
timleatham
added 17:24 - Mar 13
Deserved win and we should have scored more. First 20 minutes we were on fire and should have put the game to bed. MY MOM was Kenlock. Defended well and saved the centre backs a few times when they did not pick up the forwards. Also got forward well although final ball was sometimes disappointing. Hope Downes injury is not too bad as he had his best game in ages before going off and for once in midfield we looked dominant with Dozzell also playing well.
0
nolanfanips
added 17:35 - Mar 13
Gifted goal but otherwise largely uninspiring.
Work to do but up into the playoff positions.
0
Pessimist
added 17:49 - Mar 13
The Blues should have won more convincingly, but at the end of the day, three points are three points.
0
Bert
added 17:55 - Mar 13
Ref gets top rating again ! Early season the referees were dreadful but apart from the egotistical Drysdale they have been pretty good recently. As for the match, great start but I do look forward to the day when we ease to victory.
0
About Us
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Cookies
Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021