Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Wilson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Myles Kenlock ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Flynn Downes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Troy Parrott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alan Judge ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cole Skuse ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Lankester ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Keanan Bennetts ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Drinan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Michael Cooper ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Will Aimson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jerome Opoku ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kelland Watts ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lewis MacLeod ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Grant ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Adam Lewis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Panutche Camara ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Danny Mayor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Niall Ennis ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Hardie ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Reeves ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Byron Moore ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Jephcott

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle Match Reports NormEmerges added 17:04 - Mar 13



We started like a train, Plymouth were awful, but we gradually lost our way and by the end were hanging on. The problem remains our lack of penetration, although Jackson missed a one-on-one with the keeper, and then Judge blazed high and wide when unchallenged near the penalty spot. At least we still look defensively solid. Still much for Cook to work on. 0



Stourbridgeblue added 17:04 - Mar 13



Made hard work of that but we look capable of seeing games out now -1



timleatham added 17:24 - Mar 13



Deserved win and we should have scored more. First 20 minutes we were on fire and should have put the game to bed. MY MOM was Kenlock. Defended well and saved the centre backs a few times when they did not pick up the forwards. Also got forward well although final ball was sometimes disappointing. Hope Downes injury is not too bad as he had his best game in ages before going off and for once in midfield we looked dominant with Dozzell also playing well. 0



nolanfanips added 17:35 - Mar 13



Gifted goal but otherwise largely uninspiring.

Work to do but up into the playoff positions. 0



Pessimist added 17:49 - Mar 13



The Blues should have won more convincingly, but at the end of the day, three points are three points. 0



Bert added 17:55 - Mar 13



Ref gets top rating again ! Early season the referees were dreadful but apart from the egotistical Drysdale they have been pretty good recently. As for the match, great start but I do look forward to the day when we ease to victory. 0



