Ipswich Town 1 v 0 Plymouth Argyle
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 13th March 2021 Kick-off 15:00

Tomas Holy
Luke Chambers
Aristote Nsiala
James Wilson
Myles Kenlock
Flynn Downes
Andre Dozzell
Gwion Edwards
Troy Parrott
Alan Judge
Kayden Jackson
Cole Skuse
Jack Lankester
Teddy Bishop
Keanan Bennetts
Aaron Drinan
Michael Cooper
Will Aimson
Jerome Opoku
Kelland Watts
Joe Edwards
Lewis MacLeod
Conor Grant
Adam Lewis
Panutche Camara
Danny Mayor
Niall Ennis
Ryan Hardie
Ben Reeves
Byron Moore
Luke Jephcott

NormEmerges added 17:04 - Mar 13

We started like a train, Plymouth were awful, but we gradually lost our way and by the end were hanging on. The problem remains our lack of penetration, although Jackson missed a one-on-one with the keeper, and then Judge blazed high and wide when unchallenged near the penalty spot. At least we still look defensively solid. Still much for Cook to work on.
Stourbridgeblue added 17:04 - Mar 13

Made hard work of that but we look capable of seeing games out now
timleatham added 17:24 - Mar 13

Deserved win and we should have scored more. First 20 minutes we were on fire and should have put the game to bed. MY MOM was Kenlock. Defended well and saved the centre backs a few times when they did not pick up the forwards. Also got forward well although final ball was sometimes disappointing. Hope Downes injury is not too bad as he had his best game in ages before going off and for once in midfield we looked dominant with Dozzell also playing well.
nolanfanips added 17:35 - Mar 13

Gifted goal but otherwise largely uninspiring.
Work to do but up into the playoff positions.
Pessimist added 17:49 - Mar 13

The Blues should have won more convincingly, but at the end of the day, three points are three points.
Bert added 17:55 - Mar 13

Ref gets top rating again ! Early season the referees were dreadful but apart from the egotistical Drysdale they have been pretty good recently. As for the match, great start but I do look forward to the day when we ease to victory.
