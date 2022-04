Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Samy Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Carroll ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dominic Thompson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Bersant Celina ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matt Penney ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Macauley Bonne ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dimitar Mitov ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Williams ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jubril Okedina ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lloyd Jones ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harrison Dunk ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Paul Digby ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Adam May ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Smith ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harvey Knibbs ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Brophy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Ironside ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Sherring

oioihardy added 17:19 - Apr 2



We were too slow in build ups .... they parked the bus . We played into their hands .... they knew excatly how we play and just stopped all our play in the middle for most the game...



Walton made some great saves

Carroll was poor

Celina was non existent for most of the game . Which is a shame as im a big fan of him



Oh well onto next season ... play some youth now and just enjoy the last few games !

We need 3 forwards a LB and a LM for next season and its so painfully obvious





Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 18:18 - Apr 2



Woolfenden was much better than the score he's getting at the moment (5.6). I think this applies to one or two others too. (Donacien, for example, didn't do much wrong.) I'm not suggesting we were very good today, but maybe things will change as more people vote ... 0