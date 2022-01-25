Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Nik Tzanev ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Paul Osew ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Heneghan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Daniel Csoka ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Nesta Guinness-Walker ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke McCormick ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Marsh ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ethan Chislett ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ayoub Assal ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Rudoni ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Cosgrave ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Anthony Hartigan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Terry Ablade ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Edmundson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tyreeq Bakinson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Carroll ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kane Vincent-Young ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Macauley Bonne ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Bersant Celina

Your AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town Match Reports DifferentGravy added 21:54 - Jan 25



Great effort put in by all. But will need to have more cutting edge against better teams. Just about got away with this one with the players out there. Woolfy, Burns, Walton were our best players. COYB 0



timleatham added 21:56 - Jan 25



Another really valuable three points despite a very mediocre performance. Strange team selection up front however we got away with it thanks to the class of Burns and the excellence of our defence and Walton who had to make one top quality save. Gutted about the KVY sending off which in my mind was just a yellow card offence, and also with the MK Dons last minute winner. Keep going town. We can do it!! 0



Eiffel78 added 22:05 - Jan 25



Timleatham - The ref also saw it as a yellow card offence. Problem is that was his second yellow, he'd already been booked (harshly) for time wasting. 1



Buryblue78 added 22:14 - Jan 25



Not the best performance but always good to win when not at your best

Almost total lack of creativity in final third shown by only 2 shots on target both by winger



Tim It was a yellow for the foul by KVY

Unfortunately he was booked for time wasting just before so poor from him 0



TractorFrog added 22:27 - Jan 25



Wes Burns was excellent on Burns Night, a definite Man of the Match. Well played also Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Bakinson and Aluko. 1



