AFC Wimbledon 0 v 2 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 25th January 2022 Kick-off 19:45

Nik Tzanev
Paul Osew
Ben Heneghan
Daniel Csoka
Nesta Guinness-Walker
Luke McCormick
George Marsh
Ethan Chislett
Ayoub Assal
Jack Rudoni
Aaron Cosgrave
Anthony Hartigan
Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude
Terry Ablade
Christian Walton
Janoi Donacien
Luke Woolfenden
George Edmundson
Wes Burns
Tyreeq Bakinson
Tom Carroll
Kane Vincent-Young
Sone Aluko
James Norwood
Kayden Jackson
Macauley Bonne
Conor Chaplin
Bersant Celina

DifferentGravy added 21:54 - Jan 25

Great effort put in by all. But will need to have more cutting edge against better teams. Just about got away with this one with the players out there. Woolfy, Burns, Walton were our best players. COYB
timleatham added 21:56 - Jan 25

Another really valuable three points despite a very mediocre performance. Strange team selection up front however we got away with it thanks to the class of Burns and the excellence of our defence and Walton who had to make one top quality save. Gutted about the KVY sending off which in my mind was just a yellow card offence, and also with the MK Dons last minute winner. Keep going town. We can do it!!
Eiffel78 added 22:05 - Jan 25

Timleatham - The ref also saw it as a yellow card offence. Problem is that was his second yellow, he'd already been booked (harshly) for time wasting.
Buryblue78 added 22:14 - Jan 25

Not the best performance but always good to win when not at your best
Almost total lack of creativity in final third shown by only 2 shots on target both by winger

Tim It was a yellow for the foul by KVY
Unfortunately he was booked for time wasting just before so poor from him
TractorFrog added 22:27 - Jan 25

Wes Burns was excellent on Burns Night, a definite Man of the Match. Well played also Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Bakinson and Aluko.
