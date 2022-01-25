By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
AFC Wimbledon 0
v
2 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 25th January 2022 Kick-off 19:45
Your AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town Match Reports
DifferentGravy
added 21:54 - Jan 25
Great effort put in by all. But will need to have more cutting edge against better teams. Just about got away with this one with the players out there. Woolfy, Burns, Walton were our best players. COYB
0
timleatham
added 21:56 - Jan 25
Another really valuable three points despite a very mediocre performance. Strange team selection up front however we got away with it thanks to the class of Burns and the excellence of our defence and Walton who had to make one top quality save. Gutted about the KVY sending off which in my mind was just a yellow card offence, and also with the MK Dons last minute winner. Keep going town. We can do it!!
0
Eiffel78
added 22:05 - Jan 25
Timleatham - The ref also saw it as a yellow card offence. Problem is that was his second yellow, he'd already been booked (harshly) for time wasting.
1
Buryblue78
added 22:14 - Jan 25
Not the best performance but always good to win when not at your best
Almost total lack of creativity in final third shown by only 2 shots on target both by winger
Tim It was a yellow for the foul by KVY
Unfortunately he was booked for time wasting just before so poor from him
0
TractorFrog
added 22:27 - Jan 25
Wes Burns was excellent on Burns Night, a definite Man of the Match. Well played also Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Bakinson and Aluko.
1
