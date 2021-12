Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Ben Amos ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tendayi Darikwa ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Whatmough ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Curtis Tilt ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Pearce ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Naylor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Max Power ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Callum Lang ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James McClean ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Will Keane ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gavin Massey ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephen Humphrys ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kane Vincent-Young ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Edmundson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Samy Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Macauley Bonne ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Pigott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Wigan Athletic v Ipswich Town Match Reports LegendofthePhoenix added 17:21 - Dec 11



What a difference from Tuesday at the Valley. Every player looked up for it, and although we didn't get all the results, we were much stronger than Wigan 2nd half. Love him or hate him, Norwood has shown he has to be a regular starter now, he was our best player. Edmundson and Walton excellent also, and another strong performance from Aluko. Come on you blues. 4



Robert_Garrett added 17:36 - Dec 11



Got to make your own luck and use the best available. Against a form team it was definitely a step in the right direction. Loads more pressure in the second half so keep the engine running for Sunderland and 30000 next Satuirday. I got my ticket already! COYB. 3



Linkboy13 added 18:53 - Dec 11



Yes much better today with John Mcgreal showing better tactical awareness than Paul Cook. Not a fan of Norwood but he looks twice the player of Pigott who always looks disinterested to me lacking any fight or passion. Said couple of weeks ago that KVY should be playing left back and Donasien right back which means only making one change instead of two. The season gone on long enough to see that this squad is not strong enough physically or talented enough to get promotion. 0



broseleyblue added 19:17 - Dec 11



The finishing team should start in the cup replay next week. We need to end the TV. Run of defeats and this team will do it. 0



BlueySwede added 07:47 - Dec 12



Bonne and Pigott out of form. Norwood must play. 0



Billysherlockblue added 10:24 - Dec 12



Our midfield is o

ur problem is too slow. We can afford one slow holding midfielder but not 2 or even 3. This needs to be sorted. 1