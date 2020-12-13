The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter



Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter. The normally cheery and friendly Portman Road stewards and security staff had plainly all decided (been told?) that that they now enjoyed extra powers. They were behaving like those people who were given the role of prison guards in that famous psychology experiment. No smiles, no welcome, no feeling of ‘Thanks for coming’ - just general antipathy and rudeness. From the temperature check at first arrival onwards, the whole afternoon had the feeling of arriving at The Scrubs to serve out a long stretch. I felt like the next person in a high-vis jacket was quite likely going to organise a strip search and take my clothes and belongings away in a cardboard box. At the end of the match they organised our exit row by row - which is a perfectly sensible and reasonable thing to do in these pandemic times. But the stewards decided (had been told?) that barracking Paul Lambert was contrary to regulations so they tried to speed up the fans’ exit by aggressively shouting ‘orders’. Frankly an afternoon out at a pro-government rally in North Korea would possibly have been more relaxing. Overall rating: One star: Not worth a visit even if you’re in the area (ironically a location only rarely attained by any Town strikers, but that's a different story).





Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



stevieiriswattii added 18:08 - Dec 13

Although I can agree with you that it was a terrible performance, I have to disagree with everything else you wrote! My experience was that the stewards were welcoming & there to help. Hopefully this is a short term situation, re socially distanced supporting, whereas the terrible performances seem set for some time 😕

0

WestStanderLaLaLa added 18:31 - Dec 13

Not my experience. All stewards I encountered were very friendly and helpful.

0

1 You need to login in order to post your comments