|The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter
Written by chazza on Sunday, 13th Dec 2020 17:36
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
The normally cheery and friendly Portman Road stewards and security staff had plainly all decided (been told?) that that they now enjoyed extra powers.
They were behaving like those people who were given the role of prison guards in that famous psychology experiment. No smiles, no welcome, no feeling of ‘Thanks for coming’ - just general antipathy and rudeness.
From the temperature check at first arrival onwards, the whole afternoon had the feeling of arriving at The Scrubs to serve out a long stretch.
I felt like the next person in a high-vis jacket was quite likely going to organise a strip search and take my clothes and belongings away in a cardboard box.
At the end of the match they organised our exit row by row - which is a perfectly sensible and reasonable thing to do in these pandemic times.
But the stewards decided (had been told?) that barracking Paul Lambert was contrary to regulations so they tried to speed up the fans’ exit by aggressively shouting ‘orders’.
Frankly an afternoon out at a pro-government rally in North Korea would possibly have been more relaxing.
Overall rating: One star: Not worth a visit even if you’re in the area (ironically a location only rarely attained by any Town strikers, but that's a different story).
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
