Referees - A Fable from the Past



The uproar surrounding the performance of the referee in the recent Barnsley match at Portman Road reminded me of a fable told to me many years ago by a wise old sage who lived not in the Himalayas or at the bottom of a deep valley but at the bottom of the A12, an area not known for wise old sages. Indeed, this fable was widely known and accepted amongst his people as being closer to the truth than any fable has a right to be. Over 50 years ago the chief of this sage’s chosen clan found himself in the country carrying the name of a famous 15th century Italian explorer, indeed in its capital city. He was there with other members of his tribe on his way to do battle with other tribes, congregated especially for the occasion. During the course of preparation for these battles one of the younger, foolish members of his tribe committed an indiscretion. The chief, being an honourable man, accepted responsibility for this indiscretion aware that if the true culprit were known he would be mercilessly sacrificed. After spending a few days paying penance, the tribal chief was allowed to continue to the site of the forthcoming battles in the land of the Aztecs. However, his honourable action did not go unnoticed by the gods. He would be rewarded. Five years on and that famous chief, now coming towards the end of his combative years, was then seeing out his days with a smaller clan, albeit from the same city. One final battle was to take place which, if he could be victorious, would see him take to the field against his former clan at a place called Wembley, something that he was very keen to see happening as a fitting finale to his glorious career. The gods were watching and were sympathetic to his case. And they were obliged to act. So, on the fifth day of the fourth month of that year four clans met in two battles to see who would get to participate in the final battle at that place called Wembley. But both battles on this day were inconclusive so the date of the 9th was set for two final battles to the death. In the town of Manchester, the old chief’s clan ended the day victorious although not until the final minute of battle when one of the opposition’s warriors obliged by accidentally helping them to a victory. And in London that night one of the participating clans showed such supremacy that the gods had their work cut out in achieving the required result. But through hard work and persistence their earthly representative was able to deliver the result that the gods desired. But even with his target achieved the work of the earthly representative was not done. He was required by the gods to complete his task three years later when he oversaw a battle at Highbury to ensure that the malevolence of three years earlier was undone. Luckily on this occasion and surely to his great relief his powers were not needed. So, speak not too harshly when the name of this representative from the Land of Song is mentioned, he was only acting according to the wishes of the gods. As I say, this is just a fable passed down through the years. I’ve no idea whether there is any basis of truth in it. How can there be? After all it's only a fable.





clivebleedingthomas added 12:56 - Sep 12

Indeed ye recount the fable with great accuracy, hail to the chicken!

