We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead



For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before. The last time we faced a January in a promotion race we weren’t spending money, we were over-achieving and some of us kidded ourselves we might be OK if we didn’t strengthen, it didn’t work out and inevitably promotion didn’t follow. The expression ‘not making the same mistakes again’ has been bandied around and I hope that to be true but the thing we must all recognise is the players won’t do it without us, without our support from the stands, we will struggle to build momentum. There was another big reaction on social media to the Oxford defeat, to a certain extent understandable given we were all concerned about losing further ground to the top two and now have Derby looking over our shoulders. We need to remember we were always likely to have a dip, rather now than in April. If we don’t pick ourselves up for Tuesday and get right behind the team we are not helping ourselves. Tuesday is a big game, the expectation is for a home win but Morecambe have found a little bit of form, we need to be positive in the stands. We can help make a difference, we can create an atmosphere, we can help with a high tempo start and confidence will return to the side. If we get control of the game, I’m sure three points will follow and we will all be a bit more positive come 10pm Tuesday. Remember, the squad is stronger now than it was in December, the signings should help improve both defence and attack and if we start being more ruthless in terms of taking chances and stop conceding, we will get back on a run of wins and put the pressure back on the top two. As it stands Sheffield Wednesday haven’t really strengthened and are still pretty reliant on Barry Bannan. We play them in a few weeks and if we go in to the game on the back of a couple of wins we can get ourselves right back in the race. I’m sure many fans will have noticed Wednesday play Plymouth when we are away at Cambridge so there is guaranteed dropped points above us on 4th February. If we can get a couple of back to back wins, we can make that 11th February home game with Wednesday huge and really back our team to a hugely important result. The Morecambe game brings us to those crossroads. The expectation is higher, the funding is there, the squad is there, we have just strengthened. But the fans must not become that annoying backseat driver, who moans and gets nervous. Stay patient and believe we will find ourselves back on the right road. We need to be supportive, create an atmosphere and cheer the boys on to a home win which gets us on a new run. Keep the faith and raise the roof COYB





Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.

You need to login in order to post your comments