Opposition Preview - Leeds United



Portman Road will play host to the first of the relegated Premier League teams in the shape of Leeds United on Saturday. Gone are the days of Bielsaball, with a merry-go-round of managers having been unable to maintain the Whites' Premier League status. Jesse Marsch managed to keep them up following Bielsa’s sacking, but some questionable signings and a struggle to switch to a less possession-based pressing brand of football saw the American sacked. In his place came Javi Gracia, who again played a totally different brand of football which didn’t see results improve. This then saw a final role of the dice to hire survival expert, ‘Big Sam’ Allardyce. Even his back to basic football couldn’t keep Leeds up and he left at the end of the season. Enter familiar foe Daniel Farke. The former Norwich manager is unbeaten against the blues, overseeing two wins and two draws. Since being sacked by the Canaries, Farke has had a very brief stint at FC Krasnodar before a slightly longer one at Borussia Monchengladbach. The German will now be looking to add to his two promotions at Elland Road. The club has been in a bit of turmoil since the start of the season with Willy Gnonto downing tools and loads of players shipped out on loan deals or cut-price permanent transfers, leaving little room to manoeuvre in the transfer market. Add on to that their constant injury list and fans weren’t optimistic. With a lot of the release clauses players had in their contracts now expired, Leeds will know where they stand a lot more and could even potentially make some signings this week (Glen Kamara from Rangers has been heavily linked). On the football side, they kicked off the season with a draw at Cardiff, where they had lots of possession but looked vulnerable on the counter-attack going 2-0 down before half-time, before individual talent and commitment saw them come back to draw with goals from Liam Cooper and Cryscensio Summerville. They followed this up with a drab 1-0 defeat to Birmingham, albeit with the goal coming from a questionable penalty decision. The Whites are still yet to notch three points going into Saturday's match, their third game having ended in a drab draw with West Bromwich Albion where again they were on the wrong side of some questionable decisions. They have, however, progressed in the Caraboa Cup, beating Shrewsbury 2-1. Farke has so far used his tried and tested 4-2-3-1 formation with Leeds having a lot of the ball but as yet not looking too threatening in terms of chance conversion. This is how the current squad shapes up but given we’re now approaching the last week of the transfer window this could quickly change by Saturday. Goalkeepers Ilan Meslier was one that many predicted to move on and command a fee when Leeds got relegated, however, he has remained in the squad and started the first three games of the season. He’s clearly still a highly-rated keeper but has only kept 10 clean sheets in his last 75 games with Leeds leaky defensively. To cover the eventuality that he does leave or to provide competition, Leeds have turned to Karl Darlow. Now 32 Darlow spent nine years at Newcastle but while making just 100 appearances. He spent the end of last season on loan at Hull keeping five clean sheets in 12 games. He signed on a permanent transfer and will provide that experience and competition which will either prove useful to keep Meslier on his toes and help him improve or maybe even take his spot if Leeds defensive worries continue. The current third-choice keeper is Norweigen Kristoffer Klaesson who was signed from Valerenga in July 2021. Klaesson’s made one appearance for Leeds coming off the bench against Wolves in March 22. He’s unlikely to see much action unless Meslier leaves. Defenders As they return to the Championship, Leeds will have decisions to make over certain options. This is the case at right-back. All three options there have the flexibility to also play in other positions. First there’s Luke Ayling. A Leeds United stalwart Ayling’s made 252 appearances for the club and was one who excelled under Marcelo Bielsa. He’s struggled times defensively but always provides an offensive threat, scoring in the last game against West Brom with a towering header. He also has the ability to play at centre-back and will bring vital experience to this Leeds side. On the flip side of that, Leeds also have 21-year-old Cody Drameh returning to the club following a successful loan spell at Luton where he excelled in a right wing-back role. Drameh brings athleticism and the ability to get up and down that right wing to a side that looked quite static defensively last season. He missed the start of the season with an injury but looks to now be back in the squad. Another option there is Sam Byram. The former Norwich player was released at the end of the season and did well on trial in pre-season resulting in Leeds, who he left for West Ham in 2016, offering him a contract. Byram also provides the versatility to cover the left-back position and will be looking to build on his appearances last season having spent most of his time with the Hammers on the bench in previous seasons. So far, since his return he’s played mainly in the left-back slot for Leeds but that could change if signings come in. He’s won 23 duels so far this season which is more than any other Leeds player so definitely brings in defensive solidity. At centre-back, Leeds also have a combination of youth and experience. In captain Liam Cooper they have someone who is Leeds through and through having been at the club since 2014. Cooper was a little unlucky with injuries in their Premier League, missing a large chunk of the 2021/22 season but has made 265 appearances for the club scoring 10 goals. He started the season well and scored the header that got Leeds back into the game against Cardiff on the opening day. However, he injured himself in the process and will likely not be back to face Town. Next up is hot prospect Charlie Cresswell. Cresswell signed extended terms at the beginning of the season and comes back to Leeds following a very impressive season at Millwall during which time he scored four goals and made the Sofascore team of the weak on six occasions. He only made two errors leading to goals and is also a threat from set pieces. His 1.2 shots per game made him the sixth highest shooting defender in the league last season. With Cooper's injury he’ll be looking to push his case for regular inclusion this season. On the left hand side of the defence I’ve already mentioned Byram but Leeds have another couple of options. Pascal Struijk is another of Leeds versatile options, able to cover centre-back, left-back or play as a holding midfielder Brought to the club from Ajax as a youngster, that versatility saw him feature in most of Leeds’ games in the top flight. He was arguably one of Leeds’ better players last season and at 23 still has a lot of room to improve. He’s also Leeds’ passing outlet having played more passes than any other Whites player so far this season. The final option in that position is Leo Fuhr Hjelde. The 19-year-old Norwegian is another player that returns to Elland Road with Championship football under his belt following a loan spell at Rotherham. He started 11 games for the Millers in the second half of the season and is a promising back-up who will be ready to be called upon if any of the Leeds backline get injured. Hjelde started the first game of the season but was hooked at half-time, replaced by Byram, and will likely now have to settle for cup football. Joe Rodon has signed on loan from Tottenham to cover the Cooper injury but he made his first appearance as an emergency striker against Birmingham, which shows how short they are up front right now. Rodon's form at Swansea got him the move to Tottenham but he never really made the step up to the Premier League and spent last year on loan at Stade Rennais making 16 starts but only keeping four clean sheets in his time there. There is still a good defender in there, who should be handy at the Championship level and already has 36 Wales caps by the age of 25. He started against West Brom and is likely to continue against Town and should have a good battle with George Hirst. Midfield Leeds haven’t made too many big money transfers in the summer window so far but the one they have looks to be a shrewd acquisition. Ethan Ampadu joined for £8 million from Chelsea. Only 22, the one-time Exeter youngster already has 43 Wales caps. Despite being at Chelsea since 2017, he only made 12 appearances for the club. Most of his football was spent out on loan at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia. Leeds have looked to use him largely in his most comfortable position as a holding midfielder but he can also cover centre-back and right-back. Also coming back into that midfield unit is Jamie Shackleton. The Leeds youth product got some Premier League football in the 2021/22 season when injuries hit the squad but struggled a bit at times. A loan spell at Millwall followed in the season just gone. Shackleton featured in 36 games for the Lions but only started 17 of those. This will still be useful experience as he looks to join a combative central midfield designed to allow the players in front to flourish. He’s another player that provides versatility and has featured a couple of times this season on the right wing. Also in the middle of the pitch is 17-year-old Archie Gray who perhaps surprisingly made his debut against Cardiff in the first game of the season having impressed in pre-season, becoming Leeds' 15th youngest debutant, putting him behind a list including Aaron Lennon, James Milner and former Town assistant Terry Connor. Gray has gone on to secure his place in that midfield so far and put in some good showing in his appearances, playing either as part of a central two alongside Ampadu or as the number 10. He’s arguably Leeds' most creative player currently in that midfield and one Town will need to keep quiet. There’s also been the emergence of England U20 international Darko Gyabi, who has looked good in pre-season. Gyabi played all four games for England in the U20 World Cup over the summer and looked impressive. At 6ft 4in tall he provides a different set of capabilities in the midfield with his strength and athleticsm. A prospect of Man City’s academy before joining Leeds, he’ll be looking to break into the first team this season although has so far found chances limited. Attacking Midfield The front three is where there is so much uncertainty but also a lot of talent currently still in the building. Gnonto, Summerville and Luis Sinisterra all remain (for now), whilst Dan James, Ian Poveda and Joe Gelhardt have returned from loans. Gnonto was one of the highlights of a poor season for Leeds in the Premier League. His form was so good that it saw him break into the Italy team, making two appearances in European Championship qualifiers. For Leeds he scored two goals and got four assists providing an athletic threat down the left-hand side with dribbling ability and ability to cut inside onto his right foot as well as go down the line. Farke deployed him down the middle against Cardiff before transfer speculation led to his refusal to play. He was removed from the squad amid rumoured interest from Everton but with bids failing to materialise is training with the first team again following talks with Farke and chief executive Angus Kinnear. Dutchman Summerville was largely a substitute last season coming on down either wing. He had his best spell of form in October netting four goals in four games but that turned out to be it for the entire season. He’ll be hoping to get more and find that sort of form again in the Championship and has started off well netting the equaliser against Cardiff in the first game of the season but hasn’t featured since. Colombian Sinisterra arrived in July 2022 from Feyenoord for 25 million and he netted five goals in 19 appearances last season. He has three goals in seven appearances for Colombia and can play anywhere across the front three. He is currently another that has been removed from the squad as he favours a return to Feyenoord. Daniel James is an interesting one. Wanted by Leeds when he was a Swansea player, he instead got a move to Manchester United. The Wales international made 74 appearances for the Old Trafford club, scoring nine goals and laying on nine. He was a main starter for Leeds under Bielsa in 2021/22 but was then surprisingly loaned out to Fulham in the 2022/23 season where he mainly featured from the bench. He can play either wing or as a central striker, with pace being his main asset. End product is definitely something that is lacking however and his numbers certainly aren’t prolific. This hasn’t stopped him being picked with managers seeing his pace as enough of a threat to opposition defences to keep him in the starting line up. Poveda joined Leeds in 2020 having been released by Chelsea and has had two Championship loan spells, firstly with Blackburn and then last season with Blackpool. Now 23 years old, he’ll be looking to break into the Leeds side this season having has a strong pre-season. Gelhardt is another Leeds prospect. Signed from Wigan in 2020 and still only 21, Gelhardt spent the second half of last season at Sunderland. His natural position is as a number 10 but he has been used a lot as a number nine due to injury crises at Leeds and loan club Sunderland. With Leeds starting the season with both Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter injured, this could be the case for him again at the start of this one. Strikers A man who knows where the back of the net is, his 62 goals put Bamford at 92nd in all time Championship goalscorers across spells at four clubs. Considering he’s still only 29 and has had three seasons in the Premier League, this is a very impressive record. His main problem in recent years, however, has been fitness. Ankle, hamstring and foot injuries kept him out of the majority of the 2021/22 season whilst a groin strain limited him a little last season. He is currently out this season with another injury. Rutter arrived in January 2023 becoming Leeds fourth most expensive signing. Signed more as one for the future, Rutter ended up being thrust into the first-team picture as Leeds fought relegation. His Bundesliga record for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga also isn’t exactly prolific with just 11 goals in 46 appearances and he’s yet to score for Leeds. But he does provide a presence up top that the other attacking midfielders don’t have. Like Bamford, he also missed the start of the season injured but came back for the match against West Brom, firing wide in the 97th minute with only his second shot of the game. So on to the starting line-ups. The Leeds team is a hard one to predict with a combination of injuries, players refusing to play and more new signings possibly to come. I’ve gone for one change from the West Brom game. Gray has made a flying start but didn’t overly impress for this one. However, Gelhardt has also struggled at times and I can see him being replaced by Cresswell in an attempt to start the Cresswell-Rodon partnership which could be really effective in the Championship. That would see Struijk move alongside Ampadu to not only provide more cover for the defence while competing with Town's midfield but also allow Leeds to try and dictate play from a bit higher up the pitch. It’s also then a toss up in the number 10 role. I’ve gone for Gray as I think he’ll offer a bit more presence than Gelhardt. Drameh and the returning Gnonto will need to be watched from the bench. Last week was easy to predict with Town unbeaten. This one is slightly harder with Reading coming up on Tuesday night. There was also a knock picked up by Janoi Donacien, and perhaps also Nathan Broadhead, so it does depend on fitness. Siriki Dembele gave Ayling a torrid time when they played Birmingham with his pace and dribbling ability leaving Ayling not knowing whether he’d cut inside or go down the line. Omari Hutchinson is still raw but I can see him coming off the bench to have a go at doing a similar role to that in this one. It may even be from the start as Broadhead seemed to be holding his arm when he came off against QPR. The other change that Town could make would be partly enforced as I can see Harry Clarke coming in for Donacien from the start whether the St Lucia international is fit or not, especially as he should be more effective at handling Dan James's pace. Other than that bar injuries I can’t see any of the other nine dropping out of the team after them all excelling so far. Tactically, this is an interesting one to call. Leeds have dominated possession in all of their games so far without having the attacking threat to convert chances. In Cardiff, Birmingham and West Brom they have arguably played opponents who don’t like to dominate possession themselves. Farke also has his hands tied behind his back a bit with the current transfer situation and I think he may adapt his style in this one to potentially counter. A big area will be the battle between George Hirst and Conor Chaplin and Leeds centre-backs. Whether it’s Cresswell or Struijk alongside Rodon, like QPR I can see the Ipswich duo playing very close together and trying to occupy a defender each. In the QPR game this meant that Broadhead was drifting inside and often playing as deep as Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo to get on the ball. He may end up doing this again to shake the attentions of Ampadu. Down the other end, James has been Leeds' main outlet with his pace in behind. He also seems to have improved his delivery this season with a pinpoint cross picking out Ayling for the equaliser against West Brom. Although both Clarke and Woolfenden got beaten for pace by Sinclair Armstrong, Clarke starting in this one will be crucial to making sure James doesn’t get in behind. Going back to the possession theme. That is why I've picked Gray in the number 10 role as in possession he can drop back into the midfield. If Shackleton starts on the right he’ll also provide more bodies in there as he has a tendency to play quite narrow. All of this will leave both Ayling and Davis a lot of space down that side which Davis can hopefully exploit yet again. Looking at the current Leeds squad, I'm less worried about them than Sunderland or Stoke purely due to the lack of goalscorers they have in their team. I also think the fixture list has fallen kindly and we could end up seeing a completely different Leeds after the transfer window closes. With Rodon and Byram, they look to have improved the defence since their opening game so I don’t think it will be a goal-fest but I’m going for 2-0 Town in this one.





