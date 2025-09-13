|Between The Lines - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.5
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Saturday, 20th Sep 2025 11:50
So you may have noticed, I've changed the name from Flowing Moves to Between The Lines. I just think it's a better title. Because obviously football is played 'between the lines' on the pitch. And also, with any kind of literary work (and especially mine) one should always read between the lines!
Apologies this one's a bit late. I've been working. But mostly, if I'm honest, looking after/playing with a dog for the week. And I was waiting for a theme to hit me. You always need a theme. We played this one on a Friday, as I'm sure you'll know, and Friday is traditionally fish 'n' chip day. My good lady, who was brought up Irish-Catholic, assures me Fish Friday was invented by Jesus. I'm not entirely sure of the accuracy of that, but I digress.
Shoals Galore
Ipswich Town 5:0 Sheffield United, 13/09/2025
The stands like the sands of an ocean.
Thrilly Philogene was the starfish,
Furlong bobbed round like a seahorse,
The second half flowed even better.
MatiSEAwa commanding, CHUBa demanding,
A harsh Hirst offside as we cast our net wide.
So it fins with five scores, red Sheffield in the Jaws.
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.5 by The_Flashing_Smile
So you may have noticed, I've changed the name from Flowing Moves to Between The Lines. I just think it's a better title. Because obviously football is played 'between the lines' on the pitch. And also, with any kind of literary work (and especially mine) one should always read between the lines!
Championship Preview: Blackburn Rovers by ad_wilkin
There was an exodus at Ewood Park over the summer with Dilan Markanday, Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth, Joe Rankin-Costello, Tyrhys Dolan, Callum Brittain, John Buckley and Lewis Travis all departing.
Championship Preview: Sheffield United by ad_wilkin
Last year’s play-off finalists have not had a good start to the season, losing 4-1 to Bristol City on the opening weekend, going out of the Carabao Cup to new boys Birmingham and then falling to 1-0 defeats against Swansea, Millwall and Middlesbrough.
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.4 by The_Flashing_Smile
I'm not sure why this one came out like this. I think some of you calling for a different rhyme scheme got into my brain, but this stream of consciousness came to me upon waking this morning. Sometimes I just tune in, and it all drops out. It's best not to ask questions.
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town. by The_Flashing_Smile
I decided to set myself a challenge for the new season - to write a poem match report for every league game. Why? I’ve no idea really.