So you may have noticed, I've changed the name from Flowing Moves to Between The Lines. I just think it's a better title. Because obviously football is played 'between the lines' on the pitch. And also, with any kind of literary work (and especially mine) one should always read between the lines! Apologies this one's a bit late. I've been working. But mostly, if I'm honest, looking after/playing with a dog for the week. And I was waiting for a theme to hit me. You always need a theme. We played this one on a Friday, as I'm sure you'll know, and Friday is traditionally fish 'n' chip day. My good lady, who was brought up Irish-Catholic, assures me Fish Friday was invented by Jesus. I'm not entirely sure of the accuracy of that, but I digress. Shoals Galore Ipswich Town 5:0 Sheffield United, 13/09/2025

Friday is meant to be fish ’n’ chip night,

but a win was all that mattered.

To my surprise, there were no fries

and Sheffield came to get battered. The stands like the sands of an ocean.

We flowed in waves of blue.

With pride Blades tried, but against the tide,

Capt. Kieran directing his crew. Thrilly Philogene was the starfish,

his electric eel movement so brill.

Gliding and darting, the red sea parting

for a plaice in the corner, one-nil. Furlong bobbed round like a seahorse,

ducking and diving, a-shored.

The shimmering Cajuste, more swordfish, less goosed.

And Leif, in a slipstream, poured. The second half flowed even better.

DisUnited were sunk without trace.

The second snapped BLAM, like the jaws of a clam.

A pearl of a goal, Jaden’s brace. MatiSEAwa commanding, CHUBa demanding,

Hirst got a nibble at the dregs.

The keeper floundering like a flounder out of water,

and the ball found the net through his sea-legs. A harsh Hirst offside as we cast our net wide.

A left-foot Philobender for his third.

Now in uncharted waters for the rarest of slaughters.

Even Jack-sprat, a catfish, purred. So it fins with five scores, red Sheffield in the Jaws.

Like a drip slips to a watery grave.

Town up and running, like a freed speedboat humming.

And McKenna gave us a wave.





