Gary O’Neil: Operation Survival



It is safe to say that the €5m appointment of Strasbourg’s manager was received with initial disappointment by a sizeable demographic of Town supporters. ‘too safe’, ‘the easy option’ and ‘uninspiring’ were some of the semantics aimed at CEO Mark Ashton. Many Ipswich fans, still mourning the departure of their chic, triple-promotion-winning manager Kieran McKenna, craved a more exotic or glamorous replacement. A 2025/26 Europa Conference League semi-finalist was deemed a downgrade by some, who feel betrayed by a recruitment process borne more out of pragmatism than posturing and pretence. Beckenham-born O’Neil is no stranger to disgruntlement, which came in the wake of his three previous appointments. He will be hoping to replicate the solid league starts which followed at Bournemouth (W3, D4 and L4 in the first 11 games), Wolves (W3, D3 and L5) and Strasbourg (W4, D5 and L2). Ipswich remember, didn’t pick up their first win, away at Tottenham, until nearly three months and 11 fixtures into their last Premier League campaign. Ultimately, O’Neill managed to keep Bournemouth (15th) and then Wolves (14th) in the top tier during his first season at both clubs. Should he repeat these achievements at Portman Road, succeeding where his predecessor failed, then he will have fulfilled his primary objective. Town fans will not need reminding that simply transplanting ‘success’ with the same coach from one club to another can encounter complications. After all, Roy Keane, Paul Jewell, Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert all had CVs boasting promotion to the Premier League. Recruiting young and hungry coaches but unproven managers defined the club’s most successful eras, but was publicly precluded this summer. Ashton seemingly believes that bridging the daunting chasm between Premier League and Championship football is a job for the battle-hardened veteran, a specialist in guerrilla warfare, as opposed to a fresh-faced philosopher. In truth, McKenna had already started to move away from some of his entrenched principles. The cavalier and swashbuckling approach which defined his first two promotions had been replaced by defensive structure and caution in preparation for the Premier League. Last season’s Championship sides also afforded parachute payment Ipswich more respect and looked to hit them on the break. O’Neil is unlikely to be breaking down low blocks but forming them himself, hoping to force opponents wide, then transitioning at pace with narrow combinations in behind opposition high lines. At Bournemouth he successfully did this in a 4-4-2/4-2-3-1 and at Wolves he often utilised a back three, wing-backs and an attacking triumvirate. Throughout his time at both clubs he demonstrated a degree of tactical flexibility, devising bespoke game plans to negate and exploit the perceived strengths and weaknesses of opponents. O’Neil’s points tallies are largely corroborated by the underlying metrics (courtesy of www.footballxg.com). At Bournemouth in 2022/23 (39 for both) and Wolves 2023/24 (43 xP compared to 46 points) the expected points were either exactly or closely in sync with the actual totals. The season-on-season points increase perhaps reflects the calibre of squad that he had at his disposal. Another notable difference is the quality or hostility of the Premier League landscape in which he was tasked with working. When managing relegation favourites Bournemouth, incredibly only three points separated 13th and 20th in the final 2022/23 xG table. The Cherries 39 points would have placed them in the theoretical xG relegation zone by just one point. O’Neil’s actual 15th-place finish that season could be perceived as a little fortuitous, but this should be placed within a wider context. Firstly, it was Scott Parker who lost three out of their first four league games. Secondly, O’Neil’s side were all but safe and on the proverbial beach when they lost their final four league fixtures. Therefore, the season was effectively book ended by seven defeats which were either out of his control or of no consequence. Wolves finished six points clear of the drop, based on the 2023/24 xG table, during O’Neil’s first season. They were in fact safe by 20 points as the teams beneath them (Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United) underperformed their xG considerably. Bournemouth relieved O’Neil of his duties as they looked to change direction under new ownership. He secured their Premier League status and it is not impossible that Ashton would act as decisively should the opportunity to appoint a coach of Andoni Iraola’s standing materialise in the future. The chaos that ensued at Wolves during O’Neil’s second season is most definitely cause for concern. He appeared unable to provide suitable leadership and lost the dressing room. This was a talented squad capable of far more than a relegation dog fight, as Vitor Pereira proved upon his succession. The egos and ill-discipline of Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri et al did not make for comfortable viewing, especially when Ipswich defeated Wolves at Molineux. That said, Fosun have been gradually asset stripping Wolves year-on-year, culminating in their relegation last season. Many of their players were tired of this trajectory and actively manufacturing moves out of the Black Country. The fact that the Wolves board were considering a U-turn on O’Neil within 12 months of his departure perhaps points to the protagonists of their perils. Several players have seen their stock soar under O’Neil’s stewardship and he will have a sizeable budget to bring in talent from around the world and mould his own team. Yet he may still wish to enlist Premier League experience and trusted professionals from previous posts. Lloyd Kelly has been linked with a move from Juventus, which seems fanciful. But a player of his ilk would certainly shore up the left side of the defence. Likewise, Lille’s Brazilian international centre-back Alexsandro Ribeiro. Lewis Cook could add composure on the ball and offer defensive awareness in midfield. BlueCo may entrust O’Neil with the development of physically imposing Argentinian forward Joaquin Panichelli or a number of their other assets. Player recruitment this summer will be absolutely crucial. Indeed, a change of manager did not shift the bookmakers odds regarding the club’s relegation. O’Neil has shown, however, that he possesses the tactical acumen to survive at this level when given the right squad and resources.





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TRUE_BLUE123 added 22:42 - Jun 30

Well written piece.

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