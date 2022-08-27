Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 2 v 2 Barnsley
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 27th August 2022 Kick-off 15:00

Ipswich Town v Barnsley Match Gallery

Photos: Matchday Images
About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022