Christian Walton 6.4 Janoi Donacien 6.1 Luke Woolfenden 6.1 George Edmundson 5.9 Wes Burns 6.4 Lee Evans 7.2 Sam Morsy 7.0 Leif Davis 6.1 Conor Chaplin 7.2 Tyreece John-Jules 5.3 Freddie Ladapo 4.2 Marcus Harness 6.5 Kayden Jackson 5.4 Sone Aluko 6.0 Kane Vincent-Young 6.1 7.4 Bradley Collins 5.8 Jordan Williams 6.3 Mads Juel Andersen 5.2 Liam Kitching 5.8 Jordan Helliwell 5.8 Josh Benson 5.1 Luca Connell 6.8 Callum Styles 5.2 Luke Thomas 5.8 Devante Cole 6.2 Jack Aitchison 3.9 James Norwood 5.4 Clarke Oduor 5.3 Slobodan Tedic 5.5 Matthew Wolfe

Referee 1.9 Match Rating 6.1



Your Ipswich Town v Barnsley Match Reports ploughman added 17:59 - Aug 27



Sh*t referee 0



Billysherlockblue added 18:08 - Aug 27



Terrible ref. Should have won but didnt lose so not so bad. Well done to the boys for effort. Effort is all we can ask for. My dad used to always say to me did you give a 100 per cent in your own head and if you did there can be no regrets. Ive always tried to live this way. Well done to the 25000 today. 0



PositivelyPortman added 18:11 - Aug 27



Absolutely dire ref, and because he got so many calls wrong, it only highlights our need for a striker that can take a half chance and bury it. However, on another day and we could have scored 4 or more. 1



cressi added 18:19 - Aug 27



Agreed with mick Mills

Did not play as well as recent weeks

Ref was awful from early on wanted to be the main attraction

Still believe 2 quality players required including a striker would have this regardless of today's result 0



RobsonWark added 18:29 - Aug 27



We were robbed of 2 points by very bad refereeing decisions 90% of the time. 0