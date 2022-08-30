Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 6 v 0 Northampton Town
Papa John's Trophy
Tuesday, 30th August 2022 Kick-off 19:45

Ipswich Town v Northampton Town Match Gallery

Photos: Matchday Images
