Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes.

Vaclav Hladky 7.0 Kane Vincent-Young 7.3 Richard Keogh 7.5 Cameron Burgess 7.3 Greg Leigh 7.9 Dominic Ball 7.6 Cameron Humphreys 7.5 Kyle Edwards 7.7 Sone Aluko 7.3 Marcus Harness 8.0 Kayden Jackson 6.1 George Edmundson 6.7 Freddie Ladapo 7.0 Tyreece John-Jules 6.4 Fraser Alexander 6.3 Zanda Siziba 6.3