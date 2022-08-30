Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 6 v 0 Northampton Town
Papa John's Trophy
Tuesday, 30th August 2022 Kick-off 19:45

Vaclav Hladky7.0
Kane Vincent-Young7.3
Richard Keogh7.5
Cameron Burgess7.3
Greg Leigh7.9
Dominic Ball7.6
Cameron Humphreys7.5
Kyle Edwards7.7
Sone Aluko7.3
Marcus Harness8.0
Kayden Jackson6.1
George Edmundson6.7
Freddie Ladapo7.0
Tyreece John-Jules6.4
Fraser Alexander6.3
Zanda Siziba6.3

Referee7.1 
Match Rating7.6 
