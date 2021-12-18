Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 1 v 1 Sunderland
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 18th December 2021 Kick-off 15:00

Ipswich Town v Sunderland Match Gallery

Photos: Matchday Images
