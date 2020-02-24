Cotter Out For the Season After Surgery

Monday, 24th Feb 2020 13:25 Right-back Barry Cotter has been ruled out for the season having undergone surgery for a ruptured adductor. The 21-year-old suffered the injury late on in the U23s’ 2-2 home draw with Watford a fortnight ago. Cotter, who revealed that he had gone under the knife on Instagram on Sunday, has made two senior starts this season, both in cups, and scored the winning penalty in the Leasing.com Trophy tie shoot-out at Peterborough. The Irish U21 call-up, who joined the Blues from Limerick in January 2018, is contracted to Town until the end of June 2021 with the club having an option for a further season. Play Football, Lose Weight

MrTown added 13:26 - Feb 24

Who? 1

Pecker added 13:36 - Feb 24

Not sure this is news. 0

BLUEBEAT added 13:38 - Feb 24

They planed it? Was it a surgeon or a carpenter? 0

dirtydingusmagee added 13:41 - Feb 24

good luck with recovery Barry.. 0

Edmundo added 13:49 - Feb 24

We need to shift a lot of dead wood in the summer, this lad hasn't had much of a chance: I'd rather keep him his one more season and see if he can step up with the pressure on.

Get most of the old pros off the books, hopefully just sell one young start, and go again. Unfortunately the only young star shining right now is Downes, and he's 100% Captain material if PL can convince Chambers to step down. 0

