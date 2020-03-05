Rowe Back in Full Training, Vincent-Young Making Progress

Thursday, 5th Mar 2020 13:50

Midfielder Danny Rowe is back in full training following his December knee operation, while right-back Kane Vincent-Young is also making progress.

“Danny is getting closer now,” boss Paul Lambert told the club site. “Losing him was a blow because he was playing well at the time. He will give us another option when he’s ready.”

Vincent-Young is also getting closer to a return after undergoing a second groin operation in late November but is not yet in full training.

“He’s a naturally fit lad so when he’s back, it will only be game time that he will be missing,” Lambert added.









