Rowe Back in Full Training, Vincent-Young Making Progress

Thursday, 5th Mar 2020 13:50 Midfielder Danny Rowe is back in full training following his December knee operation, while right-back Kane Vincent-Young is also making progress. “Danny is getting closer now,” boss Paul Lambert told the club site. “Losing him was a blow because he was playing well at the time. He will give us another option when he’s ready.” Vincent-Young is also getting closer to a return after undergoing a second groin operation in late November but is not yet in full training. “He’s a naturally fit lad so when he’s back, it will only be game time that he will be missing,” Lambert added.

skusesrightpeg added 14:07 - Mar 5

lambert out 0

runningout added 14:15 - Mar 5

Like most of team Rowe wasn’t in form at all. We have a manager that cannot improve a Sausage right now 0

