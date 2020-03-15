Tractor Girls Reach Suffolk FA Women's Cup Final

Sunday, 15th Mar 2020 19:32 Zoe Barratt, Chloe Dunn and Natasha Thomas (pictured) were on target as Ipswich Town Women defeated Needham Market 3-1 at Stowmarket Town’s Greens Meadow to secure a place in the final of the Suffolk FA Women’s Cup final. The Market Women, who the Blues beat 8-0 in last season’s final, took a surprise lead in the eighth minute but Barratt levelled six minutes later, then Dunn added the second on 23 and Thomas completed the scoring with a header on the half hour. Manager Joe Sheehan, who rested a number of regular starters, wasn't overly impressed with the display. “Today was a below par performance,” he said. “Despite having control of the game, we made far too many unforced errors and lacked the spark needed to play at the level we expect.” The Tractor Girls, who are defending the trophy for the sixth successive season, will face the winners of Brett Vale-East Bergholt United semi-final tie, which was postponed this afternoon, in the final. The table-topping Blues are next in action on Tuesday in the FAWNL Division One South East when they face Cambridge City at Ely City’s (KO 7.45pm). Town: Williamson, Pannifer, Hubbard (Jackson 46), Thomas (Stretch 46), Dunn (Hubbard 70), Rossiter, Cooper (c) (Egan 46), Lafayette (Thomas 70), Abrehart, Barratt, Sutherland (Cooper 82). Unused: Clarke, King. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments