New Kits Launched in Next Couple of Weeks Despite Challenges

Tuesday, 23rd Jun 2020 20:00 Town are hoping to launch their new home and away kits for the 2020/21 season in the next couple of weeks, despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis. The lockdown has impacted the availability of players to model the strips and has also led to production issues with kit supplier adidas. “This kit launch is unlike any other the club would have had to contend with. It’s certainly been the most challenging,” Lee Hyde, Town’s director of retail operations, told the club site.



“We’re as keen as possible to bring all kits to the supporters as soon as we can with the launches that they deserve. “The hope is the club can still reveal the home kit for the new season before the end of June. “This does rely on a number of things falling into place but if it’s not then, it will certainly be within the first week of July. “The away kit is likely to be revealed shortly after the home kit and we will be in a position to be able to take pre-orders immediately upon revealing the new look to the fans. “The full pre-order process will be carried out online only due to the challenges around social distancing and managing crowds in the superstore.” With 2020/21 the 40th anniversary of the 1981 UEFA Cup triumph it's believed the new kits will reference the adidas strips worn in that season, widely viewed as the greatest in the club's history.

Photo: TWTD



Shawsey added 20:06 - Jun 23

Looking forward to it. Must be better than the last couple. 0

