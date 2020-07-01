Woolfenden Signs New Deal

Wednesday, 1st Jul 2020 11:07 Town centre-half Luke Woolfenden has signed a new contract which runs to 2024 with the club having an option for a further year. The 21-year-old was one of the Blues’ top performers during 2019/20 with clubs including Leeds, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and QPR all having watched him. Town are understood to have received interest in the former East Bergholt High School pupil in January with further approaches for Woolfenden expected ahead of 2020/21. Ipswich-born academy product Woolfenden was previously contracted until the summer of 2022.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Buryblue78 added 11:09 - Jul 1

Good news! 2

oioihardy added 11:10 - Jul 1

😍😍😍😍😍😍 1

BaddowBlue1 added 11:12 - Jul 1

Yay Great news 1

smithy0981 added 11:14 - Jul 1

Good tactic to get more money for him this summer 🙄 -2

Gilesy added 11:15 - Jul 1

I challenge anyone to find anything bad about this. 4

OwainG1992 added 11:17 - Jul 1

Wow.

That's fantastic news and well done to Mr Evans to getting the checkbook out. 2

Westover added 11:17 - Jul 1

Very good news and puts us in a strong position if clubs come calling, well done Luke. 2

pegasus added 11:21 - Jul 1

Good for Luke; good for the club! 2

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 11:28 - Jul 1

Great news . 1

blues1 added 11:31 - Jul 1

Its is great news. However, a contract means nothing at the end of the day. Other than we could demand more money for him should anyone come in for him. But should some1 come in with a bid of say £8-10m, wed have no option but to accept it. Have to just hope that doesnt happen. 0

Suffolkboy added 11:32 - Jul 1

Lovely to see home grown and nurtured talent ,with increasing skills and physique remaining part of our Club !

Great news all round !

COYB 1

Wickets added 11:34 - Jul 1

Its Great for the young man and great for the club . Pretty sure reading the posts above who would have been moaning that we didn't do this if we do lose him in the summer ! 0

Bugs added 11:37 - Jul 1

Fantastic news, he has the potential to be a top class defender. He is already the the best defender we have at the club IMO. Playing for us for the next few years, playing competitive games and getting game time, is probably the best thing he can do for his development. I just hope this isn't a way to get a few quid for for him in the coming months. 1

beornioblue added 11:38 - Jul 1

That's fantastic news !! I'm actually shocked if Im being honest but finally something positive out of PR ... maybe he just really liked the new kit 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 11:40 - Jul 1

Even if it is purely to up any possible fee its still right for.the club to protect its assets and maximise the revenue... hopefully it means the Wolf will play in blue next sesson 0

planetblue_2011 added 11:42 - Jul 1

Get in there COYB😁 0

beornioblue added 11:51 - Jul 1

The jaded view on this reading above is people sensing its a ploy to increase value, but in my opinion if that is the case and its to price out interest then good for ITFC for once because too many times we've had the pi$$ taken out of us .. thinking recently Bart and Waggy 0

ChrisFelix added 11:54 - Jul 1

Now make him captain, that would show the fans that we have a future. Mick Mills i recall was a similar age 0

Wickets added 11:54 - Jul 1

Would be interesting to know if there is a release clause and if so how much . As Wolf has not played much in the Championship another season at this league 1 level will do him no harm . 0

Bluearmy_81 added 11:56 - Jul 1

Very happy to hear this. We must keep hold of him and Downes to have any hope of going up 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments