Woolfenden Signs New Deal
Wednesday, 1st Jul 2020 11:07
Town centre-half Luke Woolfenden has signed a new contract which runs to 2024 with the club having an option for a further year.
The 21-year-old was one of the Blues’ top performers during 2019/20 with clubs including Leeds, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and QPR all having watched him.
Town are understood to have received interest in the former East Bergholt High School pupil in January with further approaches for Woolfenden expected ahead of 2020/21.
Ipswich-born academy product Woolfenden was previously contracted until the summer of 2022.
Photo: TWTD
