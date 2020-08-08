Friendly for Youngsters at Needham

Saturday, 8th Aug 2020 10:30

Needham Market have announced a behind-closed-doors friendly against a Town XI at Bloomfields on Tuesday 25th August.

It’s understood the Blues side will be drawn from the development squad, who returned to training just under a fortnight ago.

All Town’s friendlies are set to be played behind closed doors this summer.

The first team are in the process of arranging five or six games ahead of 2020/21 against sides close to home.





Photo: Action Images