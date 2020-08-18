Bristol Rovers at Portman Road in Carabao Cup

Tuesday, 18th Aug 2020 10:17 Town have drawn League One Bristol Rovers at home in round one of the Carabao Cup. The Blues and Pirates were last out of the hat in this morning's draw, which was carried out by former England and Arsenal legend Paul Merson. Round one fixtures are set to be played on Saturday 5th September, although with that weekend in the international window clubs are able to mutually agree an earlier alternative date with Saturday 29th August having been mooted. Coincidentally, Rovers were set to be the Blues' opponents at the Memorial Ground in their next league game when last season was suspended in March. They will now be Town's first competitive opposition when 2020/21 gets under way. The teams have faced one another once before in the League Cup, back in 2012 in the first round when the Blues won 3-1 at Portman Road with Jason Scotland, Tommy Smith and Aaron Cresswell netted their goals, while Michael Smith was on target for the visitors. In last season's League One game which did take place, the Gas beat the Blues 2-1 at Portman Road, despite being reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute when Ollie Clarke was red-carded. Earlier, Tyler Smith and Tom Nichols had given the West Countrymen a 2-0 lead before James Norwood pulled a goal back for Town. As in the previous two seasons, the Carabao Cup round one draw was divided into northern and southern sections and unseeded. Last season the Blues were beaten 3-1 at Luton Town in the first round with Armando Dobra netting a debut goal.

Photo: Action Images



Pencilpete added 10:18 - Aug 18

Thats us out then ..... 0

