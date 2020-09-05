Town XI in Action at Braintree
Saturday, 5th Sep 2020 09:45
A Blues XI is playing a behind-closed-doors friendly against Vanarama National League South Braintree Town at Cressing Road this afternoon.
The side will be an U23s team with the U18s in action at Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly.
The U23s are in action again on Tuesday when they face Lowestoft in a friendly at Crown Meadow with a limited number of fans admitted (KO 7.30pm).
Photo: Action Images
