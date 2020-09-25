Judge, Jackson, Skuse and Woolfenden All Training Ahead of Rochdale Clash

Friday, 25th Sep 2020 09:34 Alan Judge, Kayden Jackson, Cole Skuse and Luke Woolfenden are all back in training ahead of Saturday’s home game against Rochdale. Judge missed the trip to Bristol Rovers last week having picked up a hamstring problem in the Carabao Cup tie against Fulham but manager Paul Lambert says the Irish international is on the mend.

“He’ll train this morning and we’ll see how he is,” he said. “He’s a lot better, and we’ll see how he is.” Striker Jackson, who had been suffering with a groin injury since pre-season, returned to training a week ago. Is the 26-year-old ready to return to the squad?



“Kayden has been out for a number of weeks, so whether this one is too early for him I’m not so sure because he hasn’t really done much other than the other day with us,” Lambert continued. “We’re talking as a group, so we’ll have to wait and see how he feels.” Midfielder Skuse suffered a knee injury in training ahead of the Cambridge friendly and Lambert says the veteran is making progress.



“Cole trained yesterday again with us, which is good,” he added. “Again, it’s still early, and he’s been out for a number of weeks, but the good thing is he doesn’t have to go in for anyone to look at his knee or anything like that. I think he felt really good yesterday, and that’s a good plus.” Asked whether the signing of Arsenal youngster Mark McGuinness on loan means that Kane Vincent-Young, who has an achilles problem, or Luke Woolfenden, who has been sidelined with a groin issue, are expected to be out longer than expected, Lambert said that wasn’t the case. “No, Woolfy trained yesterday as well, which is good,” he said. “I don’t know [whether he’s ready to be involved on Saturday], I need to see him this morning, but he trained yesterday and hopefully he trains again this morning and then we’ll make a decision. “Kane’s a little longer, he’s obviously not played since the Tottenham game, but he’s doing a lot better. Again, we have to wait and see how he feels.



Quizzed on whether Vincent-Young would play before Christmas, Lambert said: “Yeah, and that’s a long, long, long time. But we hope he’s back before that.” Lambert says no new injury problems have emerged: "We’re not too bad, I think. Everybody has come through last week OK, one or two guys are back on the grass, which is good, after injury, so we’re a little bit healthier than what we were last week." Photo: Matchday Images



ThatMuhrenCross added 09:43 - Sep 25

Doesn't sound like he's totally convinced KVY will be back before Christmas... 0

