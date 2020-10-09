Quantcast
Przybek Wins Cap in Heavy Defeat
Friday, 9th Oct 2020 23:42

Town keeper Adam Przybek won his third Wales U21s cap as his side was beaten 5-0 by Belgium in a European Championships qualifier in Leuven earlier this evening.

The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan with Vanarama National League Braintree Town, started and played the full 90 minutes.

Wales are currently fifth in qualification Group 9 with the Belgians top.

Photo: Matchday Images



