One-Match Touchline Ban and Fine For Lambert as Blues and Imps Charged By FA

Tuesday, 27th Oct 2020 11:07 Town boss Paul Lambert will serve a one-game touchline ban following his red card for his post-match protestations at Lincoln when Gillingham visit Portman Road this evening and has been fined £1,000, while the Blues and Imps have been charged by the FA in relation to the melee following Jon Nolan’s dismissal. Lambert was sent off after the final whistle having led Town remonstrations with referee Kevin Johnson, whose award of a controversial 77th-minute penalty proved to be the pivotal moment at Sincil Bank. The Scot, 51, accepted an FA charge of improper conduct and as a result was handed the ban, which will see him watch this evening's match from the directors' box, and fine. Following Nolan’s sending off for an injury time lunge on Harry Anderson, for which the midfielder will serve a three-match suspension, there was a brief confrontation between the two teams which led to bookings for Teddy Bishop and one-time Town loanee Tayo Edun. The two clubs have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and have until Thursday of this week to provide a statement in their defence.

Photo: Matchday Images



chorltonskylineblue added 11:49 - Oct 27

Lambert probably wanted to avoid the post-match drink with Steve Evans. Sensible move. 5

MickMillsTash added 13:00 - Oct 27

Of course we do not exactly what was said but my gut feeling is that a 30 seconds foul mouth tirade at an official is worth more than a 1 match ban.

Let the club down, let himself down 3

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 13:16 - Oct 27

Got away with that quite lightly, Paul! 2

