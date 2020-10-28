Blues Could Show Games in Portman Road Suites

Wednesday, 28th Oct 2020 19:25 A small number of fans could be allowed to watch Town games from Portman Road, despite the supporters currently being banned from stadia in the top six divisions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Town are looking at the viability of opening up Portman Road’s hospitality suites to fans for future matches with venues able to admit supporters to watch games indoors on TV if they are being served food, with the permission of the opposition club and safety authorities. Venues which overlook a pitch, such as the Sir Bobby Robson Suite, wouldn’t be permitted for use for home matches. However, there would be significant costs involved, among them the beam-back itself and staffing. Town looked at the potential for using the FanZone for such events with games shown on a big screen but that appears a less likely prospect. Sunderland are showing next Tuesday’s game against the Blues in Quinn’s Sports Bar at the Stadium of Light for £20 per person including a drink and a one-course meal. Norwich City recently had 200 fans in their suites watching their game at Rotherham and 100 for their home fixture with Wycombe at the weekend.

Photo: Matchday Images



jayessess added 19:32 - Oct 28

Sitting inside and watching the game on our TVs is fine, sitting outside in the seats forbidden! LOGIC 0

