McGuinness Receives First Irish U21s Call

Friday, 6th Nov 2020 12:57

Central defender Mark McGuinness has been handed his first Republic of Ireland U21s call-up, TWTD having reported that the on-loan Arsenal man was watched by head coach Jim Crawford and his assistant Alan Reynolds during last week’s 1-0 home victory over Crewe Alexandra earlier in the week.

McGuinness, 19, has previously won one cap at U19 level and was also previously called up for the U16s.

The Irish youngsters host Iceland on Sunday 15th November then travel to Luxembourg three days later.

Ireland are currently second in the group with the nine winners and best five runners-up going through to the next phase.

The London-born centre-half qualifies for the Republic of Ireland through his father.

McGuinness won’t miss any Town games as a result of the call-up as the Blues aren’t in action next Saturday or during the following midweek.

The centre-half is ineligible for Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie at Crawley having appeared for Arsenal’s U21s against Town earlier in the competition.

Meanwhile, former Blues striker David McGoldrick, now with Sheffield United, has announced his international retirement having won 14 caps, scoring one goal.

McGoldrick, 32, who was named FAI Senior Men's Player of the Year in August, has decided to end his international career in order to concentrate on club football and his family.





Photo: Matchday Images