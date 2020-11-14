Quantcast
Town Third Following Saturday Fixtures
Saturday, 14th Nov 2020 20:01

Town dropped to third following today’s League One fixtures with keeper-coach Jimmy Walker giving an assessment of the division and how he believes the Blues should fare during the campaign.

The Blues weren’t in action because their scheduled game at Blackpool was moved to the international break a month ago and ended in a 4-1 Town win.

Leaders Peterborough United were defeated 2-0 at Crewe Alexandra, while Hull City, who are at Portman Road a week on Tuesday, defeated Burton Albion by the same scoreline at the KCOM Stadium to go ahead of the Blues who were second going into the weekend. Sixth-placed Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at home by the MK Dons.

Assessing Saturday’s results keeper-coach Walker was bullish about Town’s prospects for the season on Twitter, while admitting that they’re yet to hit top form.

Meanwhile, Town’s U18s drew 2-2 with Cambridge’s youngsters in a friendly on the 3G at Playford Road on Thursday evening with the goals scored by Ola Bello and Tyrese Osbourne.


