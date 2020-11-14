Town Third Following Saturday Fixtures

Saturday, 14th Nov 2020 20:01 Town dropped to third following today’s League One fixtures with keeper-coach Jimmy Walker giving an assessment of the division and how he believes the Blues should fare during the campaign. The Blues weren’t in action because their scheduled game at Blackpool was moved to the international break a month ago and ended in a 4-1 Town win. Leaders Peterborough United were defeated 2-0 at Crewe Alexandra, while Hull City, who are at Portman Road a week on Tuesday, defeated Burton Albion by the same scoreline at the KCOM Stadium to go ahead of the Blues who were second going into the weekend. Sixth-placed Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at home by the MK Dons. Assessing Saturday’s results keeper-coach Walker was bullish about Town’s prospects for the season on Twitter, while admitting that they’re yet to hit top form. Some good results for us today @IpswichTown massive few weeks ahead 🙌🙏 league 1 is bonkers...and dare I say it.. very average 🤷‍♂️😱 if we don’t finish top 4 minimum we mite aswell rap up 🙌 — Jimmy Walker (@jimmywalker001) November 14, 2020 Well we’re still 3rd and we’ve been decidedly average at best so far...so that bodes well 🙌.. lots of room for improvement so if that takes us up a position or two higher...happy days 🙌👍 https://t.co/HpPMGFYygD — Jimmy Walker (@jimmywalker001) November 14, 2020 Meanwhile, Town’s U18s drew 2-2 with Cambridge’s youngsters in a friendly on the 3G at Playford Road on Thursday evening with the goals scored by Ola Bello and Tyrese Osbourne.

Photo: Matchday Images



bobble added 20:07 - Nov 14

charlton are looking good 0

BangaloreBlues added 20:10 - Nov 14

Doesn't he mean "wrap up"?

And "mite" - Isn't that an arachnid?

During the next international break, could we please send the staff on a grammar and spelling course?

Thanks.

0

