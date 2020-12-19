Town Down to Sixth

Saturday, 19th Dec 2020 17:28

Town dropped a place to sixth in League One following Friday and Saturday’s games.

The Blues’ scheduled match at Peterborough was postponed yesterday due to a positive Covid-19 test among the Posh players and other members of the squad reporting symptoms.

Last night, Portsmouth won 2-0 at Hull City to usurp the Tigers at the top of the table, while Lincoln won 4-0 at Northampton, who visit Portman Road on Boxing Day, this afternoon to climb to second behind Pompey on goal difference.

Hull are now third ahead of Doncaster Rovers, who won 3-1 away against bottom-of-the-table Burton Albion this afternoon.

Peterborough are fifth ahead of the Blues on goal difference with both sides now three points off the top but with a game in hand on Portsmouth.

Seventh-placed Charlton drew 2-2 at Swindon, while Accrington in eighth played out a 0-0 stalemate at Blackpool.

In addition to Town’s game at London Road, the Shrewsbury-Sunderland and Bristol Rovers-Oxford United matches were also postponed due to positive Covid tests.





Photo: Matchday Images