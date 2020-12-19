Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Down to Sixth
Saturday, 19th Dec 2020 17:28

Town dropped a place to sixth in League One following Friday and Saturday’s games.

The Blues’ scheduled match at Peterborough was postponed yesterday due to a positive Covid-19 test among the Posh players and other members of the squad reporting symptoms.

Last night, Portsmouth won 2-0 at Hull City to usurp the Tigers at the top of the table, while Lincoln won 4-0 at Northampton, who visit Portman Road on Boxing Day, this afternoon to climb to second behind Pompey on goal difference.

Hull are now third ahead of Doncaster Rovers, who won 3-1 away against bottom-of-the-table Burton Albion this afternoon.

Peterborough are fifth ahead of the Blues on goal difference with both sides now three points off the top but with a game in hand on Portsmouth.

Seventh-placed Charlton drew 2-2 at Swindon, while Accrington in eighth played out a 0-0 stalemate at Blackpool.

In addition to Town’s game at London Road, the Shrewsbury-Sunderland and Bristol Rovers-Oxford United matches were also postponed due to positive Covid tests.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020