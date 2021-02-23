Town Unchanged at Hull

Tuesday, 23rd Feb 2021 18:19 Town boss Paul Lambert has named an unchanged side for this evening’s game against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium. The Blues manager sticks with the same XI that drew 0-0 with Oxford on Saturday with Troy Parrott again playing off James Norwood up front. Five-goal joint-top scorer Gwion Edwards returns to the 18 following his knock with Jack Lankester dropping out having played for the U23s this afternoon. Hull make three changes from the team which drew 3-3 at Doncaster on Saturday with former Blues right-back Josh Emmanuel, Dan Crowley and Gavin Whyte starting. Skipper George Honeyman and Greg Docherty are in the XI despite suffering knocks at the Keepmoat Stadium. Ex-Blues loanee Callum Elder also starts. Hull City: Ingram, Elder, Burke, Wilks, Honeyman (c), Emmanuel, Lewis-Potter, Crowley, Whyte, Greaves, Docherty. Subs: Long, Coyle, Scott, Jones, Flores, Slater, Magennis. Ipswich: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Judge, Parrott, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Edwards, Sears, Drinan, Harrop, Matheson. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



BangaloreBlues added 18:21 - Feb 23

What? No changes? Is Lambert ill?



Two home games, no goals, one shot on target every 60 minutes...

It will be a miracle if we win tonight.

0

TractorFrog added 18:27 - Feb 23

A good a team as any. With that back four I wouldn’t expect to concede too many; Wilson in particular will be a rock in defence. It’s up to the forwards and midfield to get some goals tonight. Ideally we would start with a quick tempo and accept that we’ll get tired later on, as Norwood won’t be on the pitch for long and we need to make sure to be at our best when he is playing, as he is our best chance of a goal or two. COME ON IPSWICH! 3

Sixto6 added 18:29 - Feb 23

Pretty sure we will be good, really good tonight !

Can imagine we can ask for any more effort from the boys !

And probably still in the mix..... for mid table ! 0

johnwarksshorts added 18:30 - Feb 23

I'm going to be optimistic and say we'll win 2 1! COYB Norwood and Bish. 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 18:33 - Feb 23

Good to see we are making use of all those loan players we signed.. 2

BlueArrow added 18:33 - Feb 23

Never change a winning side.... Oh hang on a minute. 0

Skip73 added 18:34 - Feb 23

Finally keeping the same side, a settled side might actually start winning games. 0

jas0999 added 18:41 - Feb 23

After two home draws, we need to win this game. Hull are on a poor run and have injuries, so hopefully we take advantage. 0

cornishblu added 18:48 - Feb 23

No changes ....mans got long Covid

COYB 0

DifferentGravy added 18:50 - Feb 23

Cant stand Lambert, want him out and these games leave me with a huge dilemma.



Wish he would play Parrot alongside Norwood for flips sake. But Hull......like most teams in this league.....are beatable. We just have to ATTACK. So going for a Town win......2-1.....Norwood and Parrott both to notch.



COYB.......LAMBERT OUT



0

Razor added 18:52 - Feb 23

Thats what I would have done.



Hull are no world beaters---its a funny old game!! 0

heathen66 added 18:56 - Feb 23

Wow...don't know what to say

I am all for consistency, however, look back to our best performance for some time (no not 0-0 vs Oxford) when we beat Blackpool 2-0 with the fresh thinking youngsters, the next game to old brigade was brought back in the disaster against Peterborough, then another 5 changes for Oxford, again dropping the youngsters.

One better than poor 0-0 draw and this seems as though it is going to be the team and formation going forward...with more of the old brigade..

I hope Bennetts plays well as I think he is the only hope of getting something out of the game. When ha faded Saturdaty...so did we !!!

Will be good to get Edwards on one side and Bennetts on the other later in the game, unless our genius of a manager changes like for like.



Always hopeful, but cannot see us getting much tonight

I really hope I am wrong !!! 0

roystevensonsrocket added 18:56 - Feb 23

4-1 to Hull 1

Northstandveteran added 18:57 - Feb 23

And who would you like to be playing on the back of a bad run....?



We have a good record of improving other teams from.



Although we were the best team since Brazil's 1970 world cup winners with a fantastic goalless draw against the mighty Oxford United we won't trouble their keeper once but the improving defence will only concede the two goals this evening.



To Hull and back!



12th in the Sunday pub league division three and the slide will continue.



Lambert out! 0

oldegold added 19:07 - Feb 23

Woolfenden and McGuinness where are they? And the loanees...why did he bother ? 0

aas1010 added 19:08 - Feb 23

Sacked in the morning . Your getting sacked in the morning! Sacked in the morning !!! Lambert out out out !!🪓🪓🪓 0

Northstandveteran added 19:16 - Feb 23

Actually, make that 2-1 0

