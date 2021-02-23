Town Unchanged at Hull
Tuesday, 23rd Feb 2021 18:19
Town boss Paul Lambert has named an unchanged side for this evening’s game against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.
The Blues manager sticks with the same XI that drew 0-0 with Oxford on Saturday with Troy Parrott again playing off James Norwood up front.
Five-goal joint-top scorer Gwion Edwards returns to the 18 following his knock with Jack Lankester dropping out having played for the U23s this afternoon.
Hull make three changes from the team which drew 3-3 at Doncaster on Saturday with former Blues right-back Josh Emmanuel, Dan Crowley and Gavin Whyte starting.
Skipper George Honeyman and Greg Docherty are in the XI despite suffering knocks at the Keepmoat Stadium. Ex-Blues loanee Callum Elder also starts.
Hull City: Ingram, Elder, Burke, Wilks, Honeyman (c), Emmanuel, Lewis-Potter, Crowley, Whyte, Greaves, Docherty. Subs: Long, Coyle, Scott, Jones, Flores, Slater, Magennis.
Ipswich: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Judge, Parrott, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Edwards, Sears, Drinan, Harrop, Matheson. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
