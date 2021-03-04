Date Set For Tractor Girls' FA Cup Tie at Billericay

Thursday, 4th Mar 2021 12:56 Town’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup second-round tie at Billericay Town will be played on Sunday 4th April with the competition having been given to OK to resume (KO 2pm). The winner of the tie will then travel to face Cardiff City or Oxford United the following week in the third round with a home game against Charlton Athletic in the fourth awaiting the victors in that match. The tournament was suspended in January due to the lockdown with the Tractor Girls having reached round two by defeating Harlow Town 9-2 away in the first. Town defeated Norwich City 3-1 away in the third qualifying round, having hammered Peterborough Northern Star 10-0 in the second at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe. Last season the Tractor Girls reached the fifth round of the FA Cup before being beaten away by eventual winners Manchester City the first time a fourth tier club had done so and the first time the club had progressed so far in their history.

Photo: Action Images



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:13 - Mar 4

Support the girls too. They deserve it. 0

