McGavin Back With Blues

Monday, 22nd Mar 2021 20:40 TWTD understands Blues midfielder Brett McGavin has returned to Town from his loan side Ayr United. McGavin, 21, joined the Honest Men in January but has made only one 12-minute sub appearance since his move to Somerset Park, who recently sacked manager Mark Kerr and replaced him with former Crystal Palace and Leeds midfielder David Hopkin. Academy product McGavin, who won't be able to feature for the Blues' senior side again this season, has made 10 starts and one sub appearance for the Town first team. Blues defender Corrie Ndaba moved to Ayr prior to McGavin but has made none starts for the Scottish Championship's seventh-placed side.

Photo: Matchday Images



AlexGreen added 20:45 - Mar 22

Wonder if he's able to play if needed, or if his season is over? -1

Marcus added 20:50 - Mar 22

"has made none starts" - do you mean nine? Accoring to WIkipedia it's ten. 0

Saxonblue74 added 21:05 - Mar 22

PC taking a look to decide his future? 1

Edmundo added 21:16 - Mar 22

He should be a squad player, like many of our other youth products. No point filling the squad with bang average journeymen who ony make a handful of appearances. Anyone we buy/get on a free (with a signing on fee, so not entirely free), needs to be a 1st team player, better than anything we've got now.

Keeping working at it, Brett! 0

DifferentGravy added 21:34 - Mar 22

I like Brett, thought he did well during a difficult period for us. Disappointed he was taken on loan and then barely had a sniff. Needs to be back here for pre season to strengthen, get match fit and then given a chance.. 0

