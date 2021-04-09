U18s at Boro in Youth Cup

Friday, 9th Apr 2021 17:16

Town’s U18s face Middlesbrough in their fifth round FA Youth Cup tie behind closed doors at Bishop Auckland's Heritage Park on Saturday afternoon (KO midday).

The young Blues secured their place in round five by beating Swindon 3-1 at Portman Road at the end of last month, while Boro won 1-0 at Swansea last Saturday.

The winners of the Boro-Town tie will face Sheffield United or Bristol City - who meet next Saturday - at home in the quarter-finals. That match has to be played before Saturday 1st May.

Saturday’s scheduled Professional Development League Two South match away against the Blades has been postponed.

Town have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.





Photo: Action Images