Bradley Set to Stay at Luton

Friday, 21st May 2021 14:28 Luton skipper Sonny Bradley now looks set to stay with the Championship Hatters, snubbing the chance to join the Blues this summer. The 29-year-old was believed to be close to joining Town having rejected a new offer at Kenilworth Road with some sources suggesting the deal was all but done. However, according to Football Insider, the centre-half is now minded to agree a new deal with Luton, who he joined three seasons ago and TWTD understands that while not yet confirmed, Bradley is indeed now more likely to remain with the Hatters than move on this summer. Yesterday, Bradley’s centre-half partner Matty Pearson agreed to join Huddersfield which may well have led the Hatters to step up their attempts to keep hold of their captain. The Blues' interest in Bradley began circulating on social media last weekend with Town understood to be very much the frontrunners for his signature, while Preston had previously been linked. Bradley started his career with hometown club Hull City and while a Tigers player spent time on loan at Harrogate, IK Frej in Sweden and Aldershot before moving on to Portsmouth in 2013 - prior to Paul Cook’s time at Fratton Park - having made only one start and one sub appearance while at the KCOM Stadium. After one season at Pompey, 6ft 5in tall Bradley moved on to Crawley, where he spent two years prior to another two campaigns at Plymouth Argyle. In 2018 left-sided Bradley joined Luton, then in League One, on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal which is up this summer. He helped them to promotion in his first season and has been one of their top performers in the second tier in the last two campaigns. As previously reported, Town boss Paul Cook is looking to assemble a squad of Championship standard players this summer and will be looking for a number of central defenders. As revealed last week, former loanee Callum Connolly is among Cook’s central defensive targets with the 23-year-old now having confirmed his Everton departure. Town may struggle to compete with Championship clubs when it comes to wages this summer with League One’s SCMP Financial Fair Play rules limiting sides to spending 60 per cent of their turnover on wages.

blueinscotland added 14:03 - May 21

This always seemed an unlikely one to me anyway, would have been surprised to see him drop down a league. His agent probably used the interest to secure a better deal for him. 3

JackSted added 14:07 - May 21

Looks like getting a Championship team for League One will be harder than it looks 1

naenormalblues added 14:17 - May 21

This is a shame if true, that’s football though 0

TractorRoyNo1 added 14:23 - May 21

Hopefully he will regret it when we swap places with them in years time. 0

runaround added 14:29 - May 21

I think we are going to find it hard to match the wages from Championship clubs but once we get a marquee signing in things will change 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:32 - May 21

Maybe we should have kept Wilson after all? 0

BaddowBlue1 added 14:40 - May 21

Lets face it some players have gone but we will not be recruiting anyone until Ashton arrives. Until then it is just rumours but this one did one seem a good fit. 1

BlueBlood90 added 14:41 - May 21

Really disappointed with this but not too surprised. He was probably just using us for a better deal at Luton.



We never sign players when the transfer story is leaked days/weeks earlier.



0

Nazemariner added 14:41 - May 21

Why the hell would anyone want to stay at Luton? 0

Linkboy13 added 14:42 - May 21

I know it sounds daft but when ever i get excited about a player joining us it normally means he's not coming. Same applies to Martyn Waghorn and Josh Windass who both look too good for league one. 0

Suffolkboy added 14:53 - May 21

Let’s just hope those doing the maths and recruitment have actually done their homework on the finances; would hate to think we fall short because we really can’t afford to employ the standard of players we both need and seek !

COYB 0

EricsGate added 14:55 - May 21

Lol 0

OwainG1992 added 14:57 - May 21

This makes me hate social media.

I bought in that he was going to join and it stemmed from the reports being linked on there.

Imagine if we didn't get all the rumours (mainly fan led) and just found out when players signed. 0

