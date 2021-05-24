Dobra in Albania U21 Squad

Monday, 24th May 2021 13:56 Blues forward Armando Dobra has been named in the Albania U21 squad for a training camp and their June internationals. The Albanian youngsters meet up for the training camp this week and will then face Andorra away in a European Championships qualifier on Friday 4th June, then travel to Bulgaria for a friendly four days later. Dobra, 20, has previously won three caps at U21 level having previously played for the U19s. Like most of the rest of the current first-team squad, Dobra has been told he can leave this summer should the Blues receive an acceptable offer.

Photo: TWTD



dirtydingusmagee added 14:06 - May 24

good for him, like his attitude, and deserves recognition for his efforts [even if Cook cant see it]. Good luck to him. 0

