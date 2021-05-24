Quantcast
Dobra in Albania U21 Squad
Monday, 24th May 2021 13:56

Blues forward Armando Dobra has been named in the Albania U21 squad for a training camp and their June internationals.

The Albanian youngsters meet up for the training camp this week and will then face Andorra away in a European Championships qualifier on Friday 4th June, then travel to Bulgaria for a friendly four days later.

Dobra, 20, has previously won three caps at U21 level having previously played for the U19s.

Like most of the rest of the current first-team squad, Dobra has been told he can leave this summer should the Blues receive an acceptable offer.


dirtydingusmagee added 14:06 - May 24
good for him, like his attitude, and deserves recognition for his efforts [even if Cook cant see it]. Good luck to him.
