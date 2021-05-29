Dobra: My Goal is to Play With Town's First Team
Saturday, 29th May 2021 12:31
Blues forward Armando Dobra, who is currently away with Albania’s U21s, says playing for Town’s first team remains his goal.
Dobra joined up with the Albanian U21s earlier this week ahead of their opening European Championships qualifier in Andorra on Friday and then a friendly in Bulgaria four days later.
The 20-year-old says he and his Albania U21 team-mates are aiming to finish in the top two in their group, despite facing tough opposition including England. The Czech Republic, Slovenia and Kosovo complete the group.
“The team is strong, some new players have arrived as some of them have gone to [the senior squad]. They are very good players, we have a strong team,” he told the Albanian FA website.
“I hope to come out on top, but England is a very strong team, but our objective is to come out first or second in the group.”
The London-born attacker, who has previously won three U21 caps, says the players who have been with squads before can help the new call-ups settle in.
“We have been with the national team for previous games and we have a little more experience than other players and we can help new players who have come to get to know each other and bring them in the group and tell them that just as we fight for the team, so will you.”
Like most of the Town squad, Dobra has been told he can find another club this summer, however, the academy product added that his aim for the future is still to be involved with Town’s senior side: “My goal is to play with the first team in Ipswich.”
Dobra made 10 starts and nine sub appearances for the Blues in 2020/21, scoring one Papa John’s Trophy goal.
The winger or number 10 was a target of Brighton in January 2020, while other clubs at home and abroad, including Southampton, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta and Dynamo Kyiv, have subsequently shown interest.
Photo: Matchday Images
