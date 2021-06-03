Cook: Burns Has Been a Target For a While

Thursday, 3rd Jun 2021 20:26 Blues boss Paul Cook says his first Town signing Wes Burns is a player he has been targeting for a while and believes fans will start to see more new recruits coming into the club from now on. TWTD understands that the Blues out-gunned Championship Coventry City to land former Wales U21 international Burns from Fleetwood, the right-sided forward or full-back signing three-year deal earlier today after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee. “Wes has been a target of mine for a while and we are delighted to have got him here,” Cook told the club website. “He’s a great lad, a great character and a good player. He can play in a couple of different positions and he poses an attacking threat, as our supporters saw when he scored at our place at the end of last season.



“He’s at a great age [26] for a player and has gained a wealth of experience playing at different clubs. He can break the lines, is a good crosser of the ball and has an eye for goal. He brings to the squad the calibre of player required here. “Supporters were probably getting a bit anxious that we hadn’t signed anyone but the reality is that the recruitment of players is a process now. “It’s great that [CEO] Mark [Ashton] is now in place at the club and working behind his desk day in, day out and I think it will be to the fore that we will start to see players coming into Ipswich Town now.”

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



cooper4england added 20:38 - Jun 3

Good start for Mark Ashton. 3

90z added 20:43 - Jun 3

Just what we need! Dynamic, who just wants to go forwards! Welcome Wes! 2

timkatieadamitfc added 20:54 - Jun 3

Wow, it’s been a long time since we out-gunned a team in a lower division never mind one above us so well done.

Have to say I have never heard or seen him play but from what other people are saying it looks a good first signing so again well done Town.

I have this strange feeling which I’ve not had for years going into a season- I think it’s called optimism. COYB 2

Saxonblue74 added 21:01 - Jun 3

A sign that potential signings are seeing something exciting at PR? 3

Radlett_blue added 21:36 - Jun 3

So - no new deal for Edwards then?

Phew! 0

budgieplucker added 21:44 - Jun 3

Number 7 shirt for Wes?



Move over or on Gwion. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments