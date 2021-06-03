Cook: Burns Has Been a Target For a While
Thursday, 3rd Jun 2021 20:26
Blues boss Paul Cook says his first Town signing Wes Burns is a player he has been targeting for a while and believes fans will start to see more new recruits coming into the club from now on.
TWTD understands that the Blues out-gunned Championship Coventry City to land former Wales U21 international Burns from Fleetwood, the right-sided forward or full-back signing three-year deal earlier today after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.
“Wes has been a target of mine for a while and we are delighted to have got him here,” Cook told the club website.
“He’s a great lad, a great character and a good player. He can play in a couple of different positions and he poses an attacking threat, as our supporters saw when he scored at our place at the end of last season.
“Supporters were probably getting a bit anxious that we hadn’t signed anyone but the reality is that the recruitment of players is a process now.
“It’s great that [CEO] Mark [Ashton] is now in place at the club and working behind his desk day in, day out and I think it will be to the fore that we will start to see players coming into Ipswich Town now.”
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]