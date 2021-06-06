Town Again Linked With Stanley Striker Bishop

Sunday, 6th Jun 2021 13:14 Town continue to be linked with Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop. The Blues were initially mentioned in connection with the 24-year-old last month and, according to The Sun on Sunday, remain interested. Bishop came through the youth system at hometown club Notts County and spent time on loan at Gloucester City while with the Magpies. Having made only two senior starts and two sub appearances, 5ft 11in tall Bishop left and moved on to Worcester City, Boston and Leamington before returning to league football with Accrington in 2019. Bishop has netted 12 times in each of his two seasons in League One with Stanley, including two against Town in their 2-0 victory over the Blues at the Wham Stadium in 2019/20, one from the penalty spot. Huddersfield are also reported to be among a number of Championship and other League One sides keen on Bishop this summer. He is contracted to Accrington for another season with the club having an option for a further year. Manager John Coleman hasn’t ruled out selling players this summer if it’s the right thing to do for the overall good of Stanley and if the fee is significant. “Myself and [owner] Andy [Holt] are on the same page and, if we think the best business sense is to sell a player for the good of the club, that’s what we will do and it doesn’t matter who the player is,” Coleman told the Lancashire Telegraph last month. “They are educated decisions, made with the interest of the club whereas in the past we had to sell to survive and that’s not the case anymore. “That means you get the market value, the starting price for our top players now is well over a million.”

Photo: Matchday Images



boroughblue added 13:17 - Jun 6

Yes please! will be a good one if we're actually interested and can get this one done.



Got to admit, this is the most excited and confident I've been about us actually getting players into the club for a very long time! 6

Suffolkboy added 13:29 - Jun 6

We can only speculate about the shape and composition of PC’s squad for next season ; he will need to play the cards close to the chest to avoid the ‘housing market’ gazumping phenomenon but every sign so far is positive !

We shall all look forward to energy , stamina ,commitment and determined enthusiasm linked to confident technical ability - and above all total unity of purpose !

COYB 2

BryanPlug added 13:40 - Jun 6

Let’s hope this works out better than our last signing from Accrington Stanley. 9

Spanishblueblood added 13:41 - Jun 6

Would be a decent signing but we have to be careful and not overpay!! It appears John Coleman knows of our interest and is already pushing the price up! Not that I blame him, he obviously doesn't want to lose one of his best players and for him to agree to a sale, he wants top price. 3

johnwarksshorts added 13:46 - Jun 6

Could end up with 2 Bishops, just need A King A Queen2 Knight......you get the picture 7

slade1 added 14:21 - Jun 6

I just hope it works out better than last time we 'rebuilt' a team with league one and league two players under Mr. Hurst.

I'm sure it will though. 5

Saxonblue74 added 14:24 - Jun 6

Let them have Jackson back, give him away if we have too! 10

hunty21 added 14:28 - Jun 6

One striker and a Cb and then he will need to offload as vook wants a smaller squad 1

atty added 14:46 - Jun 6

I am confident that in Ashton we now have someone in senior management who can be trusted to get the best results in any transfer dealings, in and out, that are in the Clubs best interest. 2

mikeybloo88 added 14:59 - Jun 6

Stanley Striker-Bishop....great player 2

Knightsy added 21:04 - Jun 6

I'd prefer Dion Charles, but in Cook I trust 0

OwainG1992 added 21:48 - Jun 6

Same Knightsy I think Charles has more about him.

It will be interesting to see who Cook fancies though. 0

