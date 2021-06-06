Town Again Linked With Stanley Striker Bishop
Sunday, 6th Jun 2021 13:14
Town continue to be linked with Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop.
The Blues were initially mentioned in connection with the 24-year-old last month and, according to The Sun on Sunday, remain interested.
Bishop came through the youth system at hometown club Notts County and spent time on loan at Gloucester City while with the Magpies.
Having made only two senior starts and two sub appearances, 5ft 11in tall Bishop left and moved on to Worcester City, Boston and Leamington before returning to league football with Accrington in 2019.
Bishop has netted 12 times in each of his two seasons in League One with Stanley, including two against Town in their 2-0 victory over the Blues at the Wham Stadium in 2019/20, one from the penalty spot.
Huddersfield are also reported to be among a number of Championship and other League One sides keen on Bishop this summer. He is contracted to Accrington for another season with the club having an option for a further year.
Manager John Coleman hasn’t ruled out selling players this summer if it’s the right thing to do for the overall good of Stanley and if the fee is significant.
“Myself and [owner] Andy [Holt] are on the same page and, if we think the best business sense is to sell a player for the good of the club, that’s what we will do and it doesn’t matter who the player is,” Coleman told the Lancashire Telegraph last month.
“They are educated decisions, made with the interest of the club whereas in the past we had to sell to survive and that’s not the case anymore.
“That means you get the market value, the starting price for our top players now is well over a million.”
