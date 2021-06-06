Blues Among Clubs Linked With Preston Striker Stockley
Sunday, 6th Jun 2021 16:21
Town are reported to be among a number of clubs interested in Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley but with Portsmouth believed to be the favourites for the 27-year-old’s signature.
According to the Lancashire Post, Charlton looked to be the Poole-born frontman’s destination after a loan spell in which he scored eight times in the second half of 2020/21.
However, Pompey are now understood to have been given permission to talk to the former AFC Bournemouth trainee, while Town and Rotherham are also said to have shown interest.
Stockley joined Preston from Exeter for £750,000 in January 2019 but it’s thought that they will have to accept a lower fee this summer, perhaps around £400,000 to £500,000.
Prior to his time with the Grecians, Stockley was with Aberdeen, having been on loan at Accrington, Woking, Leyton Orient, Torquay, Cambridge United, Luton, Portsmouth and then Exeter while with the Cherries.
He worked under Paul Cook in his spells at both Accrington and Portsmouth.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]