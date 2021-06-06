Blues Among Clubs Linked With Preston Striker Stockley

Sunday, 6th Jun 2021 16:21 Town are reported to be among a number of clubs interested in Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley but with Portsmouth believed to be the favourites for the 27-year-old’s signature. According to the Lancashire Post, Charlton looked to be the Poole-born frontman’s destination after a loan spell in which he scored eight times in the second half of 2020/21. However, Pompey are now understood to have been given permission to talk to the former AFC Bournemouth trainee, while Town and Rotherham are also said to have shown interest. Stockley joined Preston from Exeter for £750,000 in January 2019 but it’s thought that they will have to accept a lower fee this summer, perhaps around £400,000 to £500,000. Prior to his time with the Grecians, Stockley was with Aberdeen, having been on loan at Accrington, Woking, Leyton Orient, Torquay, Cambridge United, Luton, Portsmouth and then Exeter while with the Cherries. He worked under Paul Cook in his spells at both Accrington and Portsmouth.

Photo: Action Images



Dennyx4 added 16:26 - Jun 6

From what I have seen, would be a good addition. 2

OwainG1992 added 16:53 - Jun 6

I'd prefer Piggott or Wyke.

But whoever Cook wants I'll take 7

dirtydingusmagee added 17:15 - Jun 6

we need a striker thats for sure, but although i dont know much about him ,i cant see anything outstanding from his past. 1

cressi added 17:16 - Jun 6

Not for me only a good record at Exeter

Prefer Norwood 6

PortmanTerrorist added 18:58 - Jun 6

Agree cressi. If we are adding to the squad then hopefully we are looking for better quality. Don't think this lad improves us. Next! 4

Monkey_Blue added 09:01 - Jun 7

These are all players we’d have been linked with before if they were out of contract. We can pay fees now but of the two we’ve signed Burns seems a good addition although very similar to KVY in position and attributes… so a little puzzled -1

dirtydingusmagee added 09:52 - Jun 7

Jayden can only be better than Kayden . 0

atty added 11:05 - Jun 7

Getting a couple of high quality strikers absolutely key as lmsee it. That’s where to spend the serious money. 0

Monkey_Blue added 13:25 - Jun 7

I would have got rid of Jackson and Norwood. Neither are good enough especially beyond this level but even at this level. Norwood comes across as a bit of a big time Charlie who’s not big time. Misses way too many chances and that’s been our problem. The idea we don’t create them was more a later 1/3rd of the season thing. We’ve lost out in games we created lots of chances and didn’t take and were still edge of the play-offs.

0

Monkey_Blue added 13:28 - Jun 7

Atty… problem is anyone worth serious money will have higher division clubs after them and that’s not ideal given we would have to massively overpay to have a chance of getting them and having someone overpaid is a problem for any team.

0

Kitman added 14:12 - Jun 7

Haven't we now got the firepower in the office to get these deals over the line? Perhaps Pompey are favourites as he fancies nipping home every weekend for Mum's Sunday dinner... 0

