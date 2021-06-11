Dozzell Closing in On QPR Move

Friday, 11th Jun 2021 10:09 Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell’s move to QPR is nearing completion but is not yet done TWTD understands. Back in February we revealed that the West Londoners were eyeing the 22-year-old and on Sunday reported that they are heading the chase for the former England U20 international. Reports this morning suggesting a deal has been agreed are premature with talks still ongoing but very advanced and it is expected the switch will go through. Blackburn and Brentford have both shown interest in Ipswich-born Dozzell but look set to miss out. Rovers had an offer for Dozzell rejected by the Blues in January 2020 and, as previously reported, former Town skipper and coach Tony Mowbray continued to monitor the former England U20 international during 2020/21. His assistant Mark Venus’s name was on the scouts list for a Blues away game towards the end of the season. Dozzell was a regular for Town under both Paul Lambert and Paul Cook last season but along with most of the rest of the squad has been told he can move on this summer.

Photo: Matchday Images



DinDjarin added 10:15 - Jun 11

Probably best for everyone. Will probably go on to be a cracking player but needs a fresh start so would wish him all the best. 2

TrueBlue1996 added 10:16 - Jun 11

All the best to him such a shame it didn’t work out here for him but definitely think there is a decent player in him, probably the best time for us and him for him to leave



Just hope we have a decent sell on clause in the deal 0

cornishblu added 10:20 - Jun 11

Really unsure about this one ....so much talent yet hasn’t reached the heights /exerted the influence on the pitch we had hoped he would .....and for our history....his Dad was one of the players that got me excited about watching Ipswich .

If he goes I feel we will rue the day but this has to be about now and getting the right players to get us out of this league .....we would need the figure to be a big one .....Ashcroft has said we will push to the limit of spending where we can only spend 60% of revenue on players ....so starting price of £10m would come in handy !,

COYB -1

delias_cheesy_flaps added 10:25 - Jun 11

He's done well living of his dads name IMHO, over-hyped, petulant and spectacularly inconsistent. Hopefully Ashton will sell players for a decent value and not on the cheap like his predecessors! 0

unknown100 added 10:27 - Jun 11

It’s best for the club and dozzell, there’s no doubt some of these players are going to leave and have good careers, maybe even look back in regret, but a player like dozzell will only get that from moving clubs, he needs a fresh club, manager and motivation to become that player or he probably will just go through the motions and Ipswich.



I will be interested in seeing what fee is commanded for him, you’d imagine they’d want something so that can spend more! 0

BlueBlood90 added 10:30 - Jun 11

I don’t think he could ask for a better manager to get the best out of him than Mark Warburton. He likes to play a tidy passing game and that should suit Andre down to the ground. Wish him all the best but the right move for all parties. 0

trncbluearmy added 10:36 - Jun 11

Do feel regret on this one, he really is one of our own both his Dad and Uncle true Ipswich Town legends.

Se the qpr lot are remembering the battle of 85, great night proper 80`s football on and of the pitch!

Probably best for Andre to make a break, perhaps expectations just to high here, at qpr he will get time and distance, he is truly talented, perhaps we will get him back one day.

Good Luck AD 1

grow_our_own added 10:36 - Jun 11

"Andre will do well elsewhere"..."he needs to move on". I don't get how people can think both these things are true. Why can't good players do well here? He's 21 years old, if he hasn't set the world alight yet here, it's because few players do until they're nearer peak age. Not time to panic and jettison our good young players unless someone offers stupid money. ITFC was built on patience, long-term plans, that's how we've always built great teams - by growing our own. 2

Billybobblue added 10:39 - Jun 11

I think he will go on to be a good player, but needs to be a stronger player on the ball as felt he was lost in alot of games last year where more physical teams kept him out of the game.

Great eye for a pass, but needs more to his game than that. Our players didnt help him last year and were never going to bring out his best attributes as they lacked either creating the runs or finishing in the final third (due to being to busy passing it between ourselves at the back or in midfield).



1

Bluefox added 10:44 - Jun 11

A shame that he came through with so many poor players around him (and particularly ahead of him) meaning we have been unable to capitalise on his passing skills and vision. According to the EADT stats at the end of the season we were (surprisingly) the team with the greatest number of through balls per game – a significant number of which will have come from Dozzell. Imagine how it might have been with a couple of sharp forwards ahead of him. However, despite being the youngest regular player in he team he has received so much negativity that it is now inevitable he will leave. I for one fear we may regret how this has worked out. Good luck at QPR Andre 1

bluearmy78 added 10:50 - Jun 11

I’ve said it before, with good players around him he could shine but for me he just hasn’t kicked on. Last season he was always getting booked or getting sent off, could hardly pick a pass and didn’t score any goals! If we get a decent fee and replace him with Rakeem Harper we’ll have a younger player who has played more games at a higher level than Dozzell, it could turn out to be a win win situation for Town. COYB 0

