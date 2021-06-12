Derby Linked With Blues Target Crooks

Saturday, 12th Jun 2021 09:46 Town reportedly face opposition from Championship Derby County for Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks. The 27-year-old is among the players currently being targeted by Blues boss Paul Cook but, according to the EADT, the Rams are also eyeing Leeds-born Crooks and may make a move. Derby’s A52 rivals Nottingham Forest were interested last summer. Town have already shown that they can win out against Championship clubs this summer with Coventry, Hull City and MIllwall having all been after Wes Burns, who became the Blues’ first signing of the summer a fortnight ago. We understand Luton Town were among the other sides keen on Rekeem Harper, whose signing from West Brom for a fee of around £500,000 on a three-year deal is now expected to be confirmed early next week. Crooks, who plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, was a schoolboy with Manchester United’s academy before moving on to Huddersfield with whom he made one senior appearance. While with the Terriers he spent time on loan at FC Halifax, Radcliffe Borough and Accrington before joining Stanley on a permanent basis in 2016. In July 2016 he joined Rangers in Scotland but six months later he departed for a loan spell at Scunthorpe having been unable to make an impression at Ibrox. A switch to Northampton followed in the summer of 2017 before he moved on to Rotherham in January 2019 and was a member of the side which won promotion to the Championship the next season, scoring both goals - out of a campaign total of 11 - in the Millers’ 2-0 victory over the Blues at Portman Road. In 2020/21, Crooks netted seven times as the South Yorkshiremen dropped back into League One. In March it was reported that Rotherham had held preliminary talks with Crooks regarding a new deal in the wake of the interest from Forest with his current terms up next summer.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



90z added 10:45 - Jun 12

If Derby are still in financial trouble I would assume they would have to sell players before they bring in. Crooks looks like a strong player that we have definitely missed in the middle of the park ! 0

TonyHumesIpswich added 10:55 - Jun 12

Think they will sign players regardless of finances. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments