Gills Boss Evans Confirms Chambers Talks

Tuesday, 15th Jun 2021 09:26

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has confirmed he spoke to former Blues skipper Luke Chambers prior to the 35-year-old signing for Colchester United last week and says he has also talked to another released Town player this summer.

Chambers joined his close friend Cole Skuse in signing a two-year deal at the JobServe Stadium last Thursday.

League One Gillingham had also been linked and Evans confirmed that he was interested in taking the centre-half to the Priestfield Stadium.

“I met Luke Chambers several times, I think he’d have been really good for us,” Evans told the Kent Messenger.

“He chose Colchester for a variance of reasons and the one thing about Luke, we were dead straight with each other all the way down the line.

“I was straight about finance, he knew what we put to him [and] there couldn’t be any movement in it.

“He opened himself up to us and to others who could produce better finance and therefore he had different options, not just Colchester.

"And I’m not saying he chose Colchester only for finance, I think geography plays a part as well.

“We spoke to two players that have been at Ipswich, we didn’t speak to any more than that simply because they wouldn’t have been affordable.”

Former Blues midfielder Alan Judge is likely to have been the other Town player to have held talks with Evans, while Colchester are also understood to be keen on the former Republic of Ireland international.

Elsewhere, Preston striker Jayden Stockley, 27, who was linked with a move to the Blues among plenty of other clubs, is reportedly set to join Charlton, where he was on loan in the second half of last season.





Photo: Matchday Images

itfc48 added 09:33 - Jun 15

If Colchester are offering more money than you then you have problems. More likely he didn't fancy playing for Steve Evans! 2

Timefliesbyintheblue added 09:37 - Jun 15

I am aware that ITFC fans have Steve Evans as a 'hate' figure. I consider this slightly unfair. Anyone that can do for Gillingham what he has must have something! He is a better manager than given credit for at times; and who didn't have a 'spat' with Lambert ! 0

Dockerblue added 09:38 - Jun 15

Who cares? Let,s move on from Chambers, he,s now an EX Town player and as correctly pointed out who would want to play for Steve Evan's? 0

Europablue added 09:47 - Jun 15

Timefliesbyintheblue I think Evans' detractors are not citing his managerial ability, it's his worthiness as a human being. 1

Linkboy13 added 09:48 - Jun 15

It would mean he would have to up root his family and so unless Gillingham offered him a very good offer Colchester in the long term would be far better for him. Maybe Colchester offered him a coaching role at the end of his career. Wish him well. 2

SaigonTractor added 09:57 - Jun 15

I think it's clear Chambers valued location more than anything. He's clearly settled in the area and doesn't want to uproot his family. Plus he gets to play with a bunch of his mates.



I'd have done the same in his position. 0

PositivelyPortman added 09:57 - Jun 15

Oooo I can’t wait for further news on this story. 0