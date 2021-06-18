Judge's Colchester Move Confirmed

Friday, 18th Jun 2021 17:05 Colchester United have confirmed the signing of former Blues midfielder Alan Judge on a two-year deal. Judge had been expected to join the U’s since early May, although Gillingham were also linked and other League One sides were similarly keen. “I'm delighted to be here. I'm glad it's done and I just want to get going," he told the Colchester Gazette. “We'd been talking for quite a while and I had a few talks with my family and everything. This was the best option for me in every way, so it's great. “Family is a major consideration - we've had a few problems off the pitch for the last few years, so that was a big thing for me. “My kids are settled, this is a good club and I want to get this going and hopefully get into the play-offs again, this year.” The 32-year-old left Town in April after reaching 29 league appearances with a 30th set to trigger another year on his contract, something manager Paul Cook was unwilling to do. Nine-times-capped former Republic of Ireland international Judge joined Town from Brentford, whose former academy manager Jon De Souza is director of performance at the JobServe Community Stadium, in January 2019. The Dubliner went on to make 75 starts and 16 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring eight times. Judge joins former Blues skipper Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears in moving to the U's from Portman Road this summer, while the Colchester squad already featured several other ex-Town men - Dean Gerken, Tommy Smith and Tom Eastman. The U's have also confirmed the signing of another one-time Blue, Frank Nouble, who rejoins the North Essex side having left Plymouth. ✍️ 𝐉𝐔𝐃𝐆𝐄 𝐉𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐔'𝐒



Welcome Alan Judge who joins the U's on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Ipswich Town! #ColU pic.twitter.com/ev9KwlQEdC — Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) June 18, 2021

Photo: TWTD



oldshuck added 17:16 - Jun 18

I see we didn't get Max Power who we were supposed to be in for - he's resigned for Wigan - must have opted for Richardson not Cook - getting nervous about no new signings! -5

Juanforthemoney added 17:21 - Jun 18

I agree with previous post. Things are not progressing as swiftly as I would have hoped. The Euros perhaps part of the delay? 0

LesTibbetsbrokenleg added 17:22 - Jun 18

Eight ex Town players now in their squad, think they need to be renamed. 1

carlisleaway added 17:24 - Jun 18

How on earth are Colchester funding these wages on small gates. 1

vanmunt added 17:26 - Jun 18

After that Alan Lee interview it looks as though these players are playing league 1 a season earlier than if they had stayed. -2

vanmunt added 17:26 - Jun 18

League 2 that should be! 0

Smithy63 added 17:29 - Jun 18

Colchester United are Ipswich towns dead wood

And should be renamed Ipswich reserves

Non league here comes Colchester -3

Welshblue72 added 17:30 - Jun 18

Great to see our released players signing up for their new club. Our first friendly is in 19 days and we have signed 2 new players and offered professional contracts to youth players. When are we going to sign players and get them to gel as a team. Time is running out. Let’s gets some in next week please. -3

blues1 added 17:37 - Jun 18

Oldshuck. Typical stupid comment from people on here. It stated on football league world that yes, we were interested in power but we never made a move for him bcse we signed Lee Evan's who was our 1st choice. So no, he didnt choose richardson over cook at all. 6

RobsonWark added 17:43 - Jun 18

I don't get why so many people on here are worried that we've only signed 2 senior players so far.

We had a massive squad for the last few seasons and now we've released a few of the crap ones and signed 2 decent players.

We still have a massive squad which should keep all those happy who thought we could walk division 3 because we had a massive squad of average players.

Ashton and Cook will hopefully get rid of more of these average/crap players and sign much better players in due course. 4

blues1 added 17:50 - Jun 18

Welshblue72. Weve released around 20 players including the loan players and had a squad of over 40 players last season. That still leaves 20 odd players at the club plus weve signed 2 and 3rd is almost done . And we're only a couple of weeks into the transfer window. So what's the issue? Or are you one of those who thinks we have to succeed right away despite the fact that's unlikely to be the case. As the owners have already said, it could take time. Give them a chance for gods sake. After years of decline weve got what we wanted. New owners. Let's not start moaning at them already. Patience. 1

Europablue added 18:00 - Jun 18

I just read an article saying that Ipswich are up there with the best early movers in the transfer window. I'm impatient to get in early all the players we need, but it takes time. Colchester will be taking a keen interest in who we sign so they have a good idea of who will be playing for them in 5-10 years. 0

Saxonblue74 added 18:00 - Jun 18

Be patient people! I'm sure there are dozens of agents out there "working their magic" as we speak!🤣 Anyway, good luck to Judge, glad he's found somewhere local for him and his family. 1

therein61 added 18:02 - Jun 18

I bet the long gone Dick Graham who had(Town legend Ray Crawford up front) the original Colchester dads army team(what a game when they beat the then mighty Leeds in the cup) is looking down and having a chuckle about this Colchester squad in his time you could get away with it but now? no chance the game has changed it's so fast that creaking bones can't handle it, good luck the U'S i think you will need it. 0

BLUEBEAT added 18:05 - Jun 18

We are now a feeder club for Col Who 🔵⚪️ 0

